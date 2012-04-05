* Sterling gains vs euro despite factory output data
* Euro under pressure on concerns about Spanish yields
* BoE keeps rates on hold, QE total unchanged
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 5 Sterling hit a 2-1/2 month high
against the euro on Thursday, with worries about the euro zone
debt crisis and rising Spanish borrowing costs outweighing a
drop in UK factory output.
Bank of England policymakers voted to keep interest rates on
hold at 0.5 percent and the quantitative easing total unchanged
at 325 billion pounds.
The unchanged policy course was widely anticipated by the
market and meant investors were more focused on developments in
the euro zone. Concerns about Spain's ability to meet its budget
targets sent the Spanish yield spread over German Bunds to its
widest level since November.
The euro hit a session trough of 82.38 pence, its lowest
level since January, with strong support seen around the Jan. 9
low of 82.22 pence. There was significant buying interest from
companies reported around 82.00 pence.
"In the last couple of days with Spanish bond yields rising
people have tried to express that through euro/sterling and now
we are heading towards the January lows," said Daragh Maher,
HSBC currency strategist.
A break through those lows would open up a test of the
August 2010 trough of 81.43 pence, but Maher said euro/sterling
would struggle to break 82.22 pence unless euro/dollar
also fell below $1.30.
The dollar has rallied broadly this week after minutes from
the Federal Reserve's March meeting on Tuesday showed only two
of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for
additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving
economy.
On Thursday the greenback was also boosted by a government
report showing U.S. jobless claims fell to the lowest level in
four years.
The pound fell 0.4 percent to $1.5824, triggering
reported stops below the 200-day average at $1.5848.
With U.S. Treasury yields rising on speculation the Fed may
not opt for another round of asset purchasing, some analysts
said the minutes of this month's BoE meeting, released later in
April would be more significant for the pound.
The BoE's current asset purchase programme finishes in May
and market players would be looking for any signs that
policymakers are considering extending the programme, with some
economists forecasting an extra 25 billion pounds of
QE.
"People had already decided when they came in this morning
that the May (BoE) meeting would be a more interesting talking
point than April," said HSBC's Maher.
Quantitative easing involves printing money to stimulate
growth and can crimp demand for a currency.
UK DATA IN FOCUS
Sterling came under pressure earlier in the session after
data showed a surprise fall in UK manufacturing output that
slumped by 1.0 percent in February after a January's figures
were revised downwards, giving an annual decline of 1.4 percent.
It was the biggest monthly fall in almost a year and
confounded economists' forecasts of a 0.1 percent rise.
But despite the sharp fall, analysts said the data was
outweighed by a marked improvement in UK services, construction
and manufacturing PMIs (purchasing managers' indexes) this week
that fuelled hopes the country could avoid slipping into
recession.
"There has been limited market reaction to the data. The
fact we have had a hat-trick of three strong PMIs is more
important," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
Strong UK PMI numbers contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys
which have edged below 50, marking a contraction in activity and
fanning demand to buy the pound against the euro.
