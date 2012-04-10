(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Trade-weighted pound highest since mid-Feb 2011
* Euro/sterling near 3-month low, barriers at 82 pence
* Sterling dips vs dollar as risk assets come under pressure
LONDON, April 10 Sterling rose to its highest in
more than 13 months against its currency basket on Tuesday and
stayed near a three-month high against the euro, as unease about
the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to switch to the UK
currency.
The pound was also supported by data showing UK house prices
declined at their slowest pace since June 2010 in March. The
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) seasonally
adjusted house price balance rose to -10 from -13 in February,
beating forecasts for a reading of -12.
"The euro is under pressure against the dollar and yen and
rate spreads are moving in favour of sterling," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist, at RBS Global Banking. "We have put
out a trade recommendation advising investors to go short
euro/sterling with a target of 80 pence in coming weeks."
The euro was at 82.65 pence,, not far from
82.30, its lowest level since early January, with strong support
seen around the Jan. 9 low of 82.22 pence. There is significant
buying interest from companies around 82.00 pence with an option
barrier also cited there, traders said.
Sterling was benefiting from safe haven-related flows from
the Middle East and this was likely to help it against the euro,
Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.
On a trade-weighted basis, the pound rose as high as 82.2
, its strongest since mid-Feb 2011, Bank of England data
showed. It was last at 82.0, unchanged on the day.
NARROWING RATE SPREADS
Interest rate spreads between safe-haven 10-year UK gilts
and German Bunds narrowed slightly to 39 basis
points on Tuesday.
Part of the tightening has been due to expectations that the
euro zone economy will continue to struggle while the Bank of
England is unlikely to resort to more quantitative easing soon.
QE involves printing money to stimulate growth and can crimp
demand for a currency.
BoE policymakers voted on Thursday to keep interest rates at
0.5 percent and asset buying unchanged at 325 billion pounds, a
policy course widely anticipated by the market that meant
investors stayed more focused on developments in the euro zone.
Against the dollar, sterling was lower at $1.5830
with the dollar and the yen benefiting from a drop in appetite
for riskier assets like stocks.
Near-term support for the currency lay at its 55-day moving
average of $1.5819 with stops cited below $1.5800. It had fallen
to an intra-day low of $1.5808 earlier in the day before buying
by sovereign investors lifted it.
Sterling has been supported by recent data showing a marked
improvement in UK services, construction and manufacturing
sentiment, fuelling hopes the country could avoid slipping into
recession.
That contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys that showed a
contraction in activity. The cost of insuring Italian and
Spanish debt against default rose sharply on Tuesday, along with
their sovereign yields as euro zone debt worries persisted.
"The markets are in risk-off mode, the euro looks vulnerable
and bond yields in the periphery are rising," said Kathleen
Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.
"Later this month there are elections in France and Greece
which could keep markets on edge for the medium term."
