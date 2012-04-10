(Adds quote, updates prices)

* Trade-weighted pound highest since mid-Feb 2011

* Euro/sterling near 3-month low, barriers at 82 pence

* Sterling dips vs dollar as risk assets come under pressure

LONDON, April 10 Sterling rose to its highest in more than 13 months against its currency basket on Tuesday and stayed near a three-month high against the euro, as unease about the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to switch to the UK currency.

The pound was also supported by data showing UK house prices declined at their slowest pace since June 2010 in March. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) seasonally adjusted house price balance rose to -10 from -13 in February, beating forecasts for a reading of -12.

"The euro is under pressure against the dollar and yen and rate spreads are moving in favour of sterling," said Paul Robson, currency strategist, at RBS Global Banking. "We have put out a trade recommendation advising investors to go short euro/sterling with a target of 80 pence in coming weeks."

The euro was at 82.65 pence,, not far from 82.30, its lowest level since early January, with strong support seen around the Jan. 9 low of 82.22 pence. There is significant buying interest from companies around 82.00 pence with an option barrier also cited there, traders said.

Sterling was benefiting from safe haven-related flows from the Middle East and this was likely to help it against the euro, Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.

On a trade-weighted basis, the pound rose as high as 82.2 , its strongest since mid-Feb 2011, Bank of England data showed. It was last at 82.0, unchanged on the day.

NARROWING RATE SPREADS

Interest rate spreads between safe-haven 10-year UK gilts and German Bunds narrowed slightly to 39 basis points on Tuesday.

Part of the tightening has been due to expectations that the euro zone economy will continue to struggle while the Bank of England is unlikely to resort to more quantitative easing soon. QE involves printing money to stimulate growth and can crimp demand for a currency.

BoE policymakers voted on Thursday to keep interest rates at 0.5 percent and asset buying unchanged at 325 billion pounds, a policy course widely anticipated by the market that meant investors stayed more focused on developments in the euro zone.

Against the dollar, sterling was lower at $1.5830 with the dollar and the yen benefiting from a drop in appetite for riskier assets like stocks.

Near-term support for the currency lay at its 55-day moving average of $1.5819 with stops cited below $1.5800. It had fallen to an intra-day low of $1.5808 earlier in the day before buying by sovereign investors lifted it.

Sterling has been supported by recent data showing a marked improvement in UK services, construction and manufacturing sentiment, fuelling hopes the country could avoid slipping into recession.

That contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys that showed a contraction in activity. The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt against default rose sharply on Tuesday, along with their sovereign yields as euro zone debt worries persisted.

"The markets are in risk-off mode, the euro looks vulnerable and bond yields in the periphery are rising," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"Later this month there are elections in France and Greece which could keep markets on edge for the medium term."

