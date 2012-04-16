* Sterling hits 19-month high vs weak euro of 82.10 pence
* Spain borrowing costs rise, increasing euro zone debt
worries
* Pound holds near 19-month trade-weighted peak, dips vs
dollar
* Weak UK jobs data on Weds could hamper pound's rise
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 16 Sterling rose to its highest in
19 months against the euro on Monday and was poised for more
gains as concerns grew about debt problems in Spain, prompting
investors to seek alternatives to the common currency.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke
above 6 percent for the first time this year, sparking worries
about a new bout of financial stress in the euro zone and
weighing broadly on the euro.
With recent data suggesting the UK economy is showing some
signs of improvement, investors have bought sterling as they
pull out of euro zone assets.
The pound also benefited after Standard & Poor's reaffirmed
Britain's top-notch AAA credit rating on Friday, reflecting an
expectation that the government will continue to consolidate its
public finances.
"Although UK data is likely to remain mixed it's a lot
better than what markets are expecting from Europe, which means
a gradual grind lower in euro/sterling," said Derek Halpenny,
European Head of Global Currency Research at BTMU.
The euro lost around half a percent on the day
to hit 82.10 pence, its weakest since September 2010, stopping
just above reported options barriers at 82.00 pence. It last
traded at 82.34 pence.
Sterling could now be on track to test its August 2010 high
of 81.79 pence and then the June 2010 peak of 80.67 pence. Many
analysts believe it could break beyond the key 80 pence per euro
level for the first time since late 2008.
"If bond yields keep creeping up it will raise major
concerns about the firewall (designed to prevent contagion from
the euro zone debt crisis) and the euro will come under further
pressure. We definitely see euro/sterling below 82 pence," said
Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.
Sterling's trade-weighted index stood at 82.2, near
last week's 19-month high of 82.4. The pound's rate against the
euro makes up around 50 percent of that index, which is compiled
by Bank of the England.
FOCUS ON ECONOMY
The pound has benefited as economic data has hinted at signs
of improvement in the UK while the euro zone economy stutters.
However, the UK economy remains fragile and sterling could
come under pressure if UK jobs data on Wednesday are weak or if
Bank of England minutes on the same day suggest further
quantitative easing remains a possibility.
The pound's gains could also be hampered if UK policymakers
start to express concerns about sterling's recent gains and the
potential damage its strength might do to exports.
However, most analysts see this as unlikely for the time
being as sterling's gains have been fairly gradual and it is
still considered relatively weak on a long-term comparative
basis.
No major data was released on Monday, but investors will
watch for UK inflation figures on Tuesday.
Euro zone worries weighed broadly on riskier currencies
against the safe-haven dollar, pushing sterling down 0.1 percent
to $1.5832 and taking it close to the late March low of
$1.5801.
"Sterling remains firm against the euro and solid against
the dollar, but continued euro weakness should logically
undermine sterling/dollar from here," analysts at Lloyds said in
a note to clients.