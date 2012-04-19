(Updates prices, adds details)
* Euro/GBP drops to 20-month low, barriers cited at 81.50
* Cable advances to 5-month high
* Expectations of further BOE stimulus off the table
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 19 Sterling extended broad-based
gains on Thursday as investors pared back expectations of
further stimulus from the Bank of England, putting the currency
firmly on track to rise against the euro to levels not scaled
since mid-2010.
The pound rose to its highest in nearly 20 months against
the euro and a five-month high against the U.S.
dollar >, all of which helped it to climb to a 20-month
peak on a trade-weighted basket of currencies, data from
the Bank of England showed.
More gains are likely as investors seek to exit the euro
zone troubles and are wary of piling into the U.S. dollar as
further easing by the Federal Reserve is still an option.
In contrast, minutes from the BOE's last policy meeting
released on Wednesday showed the committee voted 8-1 against
further stimulus, with one policymaker Adam Posen who had
consistently voted for more stimulus moving out of the dovish
camp and another now seeing the decision as "finely balanced".
"The minutes were the trigger, but sterling's gains
undoubtedly show that investors who dislike the euro and the
dollar are preferring the pound," said Adrian Schmidt, FX
strategist at Lloyds TSB.
"If sentiment in the euro zone remains as it is, we will
find the 2010 low of 80.67 a bit tough to break. But if the euro
zone troubles deteriorate, then that will go easily. In which
case, cable could also come under pressure."
The euro fell to 81.625 pence, its lowest level since
end-August 2010. Traders cite an option barrier at 81.50 pence
with near-term support around 81.43 pence, a level seen on
August 23, 2010. A break below that could see it ease towards
80.67 pence, the 2010 low struck in June.
A widening of spreads between 10-year German bunds
and comparable UK gilt yields have
also worked in favour of sterling against the euro.
Sterling rose to a five-month high of $1.6078, with talk of
an option barrier at $1.61 likely to cap gains for now. It was
marginally higher on the day at $1.6040 with Commerzbank
chartists saying that the move above $1.6070, meant cable would
target $1.6170, the October 2011 high and the 61.8 percent
retracement of the move seen 2011-2012.
The medium-term trend for sterling also looked bullish on
the charts with some pointing to a golden cross, with the 55-day
moving average crossing the 200-day moving average.
A golden cross is formed when the former rises through the
latter and last time it happened in September 2010, sterling
rose from around $1.5400 to above $1.6500.
NOT A ONE-WAY STREET
Traders said while sterling was poised for more gains, a lot
would depend on how the euro zone debt crisis panned out. A
Spanish bond auction went through smoothly but borrowing costs
have been rising as investors remain sceptical about whether
peripheral countries can solve their fiscal problems without
seeking more aid from multilateral agencies like the IMF.
While a steady erosion of confidence in the euro zone
supports sterling against the euro, the pound tends to
underperform the safe-haven U.S. dollar, given the UK's large
exposure to the crisis-hit euro zone.
Also the UK's labour market is at best sluggish, domestic
demand patchy and an economic recovery uneven. So while the
signs of a slight recovery lessen the need for further stimulus,
a rapid deterioration in the euro zone crisis could worsen the
UK's outlook and drive the BOE towards easing.
"We don't like the outlook for sterling due to weak
government finances, low rates and weak growth. We are buyers of
dollars above $1.60," said Mark Wright, deputy manager for the
Midas balanced growth fund which is around 213 million pounds in
size.
"Inflation is quite sticky which in the medium term will
deter buyers of sterling. In the medium term I'd envisage we'd
further reduce our exposure to sterling."
On Thursday, BoE's Posen said he is worried that underlying
inflation pressures have not eased in recent months and added if
last month's pick-up in inflation persists, the central bank
would need to rethink policy..
Sticky inflation and a weak growth profile are usually
bearish for a currency, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron
Askew)