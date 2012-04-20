* Sterling hits 20-mth trade-weighted high, 5-mth peak vs
dollar
* Bumper UK retail sales keep pound near 20-mth high vs euro
* Continues gains after BoE minutes point to less chance of
QE
* But some analysts warn UK economic recovery remains
fragile
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 20 Upbeat UK retail sales sent
sterling to a 20-month high against a trade-weighted basket of
currencies and its strongest in more than five months versus the
dollar on Friday as investors become more optimistic about the
UK economic outlook.
Continuing its broad-based rise after Bank of England
minutes earlier this week dampened the prospect of more monetary
easing, the pound looked on track for more gains as it also
stayed near a 20-month high hit against the euro on Thursday.
With concerns growing about Spain's finances, investors
seeking to exit the euro have looked to UK assets as an
alternative.
Some analysts said this could propel sterling towards 80
pence per euro, a level not seen since a couple of months after
the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Others were wary,
however, arguing the UK's high debt levels and close ties to a
troubled euro zone mean the economy remains fragile.
"There has been a gradual build of stronger appeal for
sterling at a time when the euro zone situation is catching the
headlines and is a worry," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, global
head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
Data showed British retail sales jumped 1.8 percent on the
month in March, the highest jump in more than a year and well
above economists' forecasts for a rise of 0.5 percent. Warm
weather and fears of a fuel shortage helped drive the sharp
increase.
The pound rose as high as $1.6138 against the dollar
, its strongest since Oct. 31. This helped propel its
trade-weighted index to 81.3, matching a peak reached on
Aug. 23, BoE data showed.
On course for its best weekly performance in three months,
sterling looked poised to close well above its 200-week moving
average against the dollar, a key chart level currently at
$1.5960. Analysts and traders said this would be seen as a
bullish signal which may give it further momentum, potentially
towards $1.64.
"The less dovish BoE minutes and positive retail sales seem
to have prompted a widespread change of attitude and the
possibility of a weekly close above the 200-week moving average
has got sterling bulls extremely excited," said Richard
Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.
"With key resistance at $1.6100 breached, the short-term
path appears to lie to the topside".
Wednesday's BoE minutes showed policymakers voted 8-1
against further stimulus. Significantly, Adam Posen, who had
consistently voted for more stimulus, moved out of the dovish
camp and voted for no change to the QE target.
Speaking on Thursday, Posen said although some survey data
had weakened in the past month, overall it confirmed an upward
trend in Britain's underlying growth, and gave him confidence
the economy did not need additional stimulus.
MORE GAINS NOT A GIVEN
The strong retail sales boosted hopes that data next week
will show the UK avoided slipping into a technical recession in
the first quarter, adding to the view that the BoE is unlikely
to opt for more quantitative easing in the coming months.
The euro was at 81.86 pence, near a low of 81.62
pence hit on Thursday, its weakest since late August 2010.
The common currency's falls were limited due to reported
bids around 81.70 pence ahead of an options barrier at 81.50
pence, traders said. It was also supported by a
stronger-than-forecast German business sentiment survey.
More gains could be in the pipeline for sterling against the
euro as the spread between the yields on UK 10-year government
bonds and their German counterparts
have risen by around 15 basis points this week.
However, some analysts were wary.
"The UK is an island geographically but it is not an island
economically and its fate will also be dependent on what happens
in the rest of the world," said Nick Beecroft, senior markets
consultant at Saxo Bank.
"Sterling is having its day in the sun, but I think
sterling/dollar could be toppish here."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)