* Sterling drops after UK unexpectedly enters recession
* Pound retreats from 7-1/2 month high vs dollar
* But analysts say further sterling strength likely
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 25 Sterling retreated from a 7-1/2
month high against the dollar and fell against the euro on
Wednesday after data showed the UK economy had slid back into
recession, keeping alive the chances of more monetary stimulus
from the Bank of England.
But losses were likely to be limited by the view that
Britain still has a better outlook than the neighboring euro
zone and by expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke will strike a dovish tone when he speaks later on
Wednesday.
Traders reported sovereign investors buying the pound on
dips.
Data showed Britain's economy slipped back into recession as
output contracted by 0.2 percent in the first three months of
this year.
Sterling was last down 0.2 on the day at $1.6116, having
dropped to a session low of $1.6082 after the GDP
release. It traded well below the peak of $1.6172 struck earlier
in the day, its highest level since early September. Traders
cited stop loss orders below $1.6080.
The euro rose to a session high of 82.22 pence from around
81.87 pence before the data release, with traders
saying offers above 82.20 pence were likely to check gains.
"The pound had an immediate knee-jerk lurch lower after the
GDP release. Since the pound's recent strength was fuelled by
expectations of a hawkish BOE, the disappointing Q1 growth data
could weigh on the pound fairly heavily," said Kathleen Brooks,
research director at Forex.com.
The central bank's stimulus program tends to be negative for
the currency as it involves flooding the economy with billions
of pounds of newly-created money.
Earlier this week the pound hit a 20-month high against the
euro of 81.435 and a 2-1/2 year peak on a trade-weighted basket
of currencies as investors priced out the likelihood of
more quantitative easing by the BoE.
Some analysts said market players were still more focused on
forward looking economic indicators.
The pound gained support from a survey from the
Confederation of British Industry showing quarterly business
situation balance rose to +22 in April from -25 in January, even
though factory orders growth remained steady.
"While Q1 has not been particularly good for the UK the BoE
has indicated they are willing to look through this quarter and
look forward. The market seems to be doing something similar,"
said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
BNP Paribas forecast euro/sterling to fall to 80 pence by
the middle of the year, and the mid-70s by the end of 2013.
FED FOCUS
The next focus will be the conclusion of the Federal Open
Market Committee's two-day meeting. The Fed is expected to raise
its growth forecasts for the U.S. economy, but Chairman Ben
Bernanke is unlikely to signal a tightening of U.S. monetary
policy given unemployment remains stubbornly high.
The Bank of Japan is also likely to expand its asset
purchase programme later this week, while expectations are that
the European Central Bank will keep monetary policy loose given
the threat of recession in the euro zone.
In such an environment sterling would see demand from
long-term investors, given BoE policymakers have been flagging
inflation risks and a less dovish bias.
Sterling will also be buoyed by safe-haven inflows into UK
gilts as political uncertainty and growing concerns about the
outlook for euro zone peripheral countries sour sentiment
towards the euro.
Some investors who took profit on the pound following the
GDP data said they still expected longer-term strength against
the euro.
"An unexpectedly weak UK GDP report for Q1 has tempered
expectations the economy will outperform. We are taking profit
on our short euro/sterling short position," said Ned Rumpeltin,
head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard Chartered.
"Fundamentals still imply further medium-term declines,
however, we will look to re-enter at better levels."
