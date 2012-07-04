* UK services PMI falls to 8-month low
* BoE expected to opt for further QE but impact seen limited
* Trade subdued on U.S. holiday and before BoE, ECB
decisions
* Pound falls vs higher-yielding Australian dollar, Swedish
crown
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 4 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Wednesday as a survey showing the UK's dominant service
sector grew at a much weaker pace than expected last month
cemented expectations the Bank of England will opt for more
stimulus to aid a flagging economy.
The market forecasts the BoE will opt for more quantitative
easing when policymakers meet on Thursday but the impact on the
pound is expected to be limited as the decision has been widely
anticipated.
Volumes were thin due to a public holiday in the United
States on Wednesday and many investors were sidelined before the
BoE decision and a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Sterling was down 0.5 percent against the dollar at
$1.5607, well below this week's high to date of $1.5723. The
pound earlier slipped ahead of the PMI data, with traders saying
talk of weak UK data had circulated through the market.
"Sterling has been soft most of the day, and certainly the
services PMI didn't help. From a sentiment perspective it's not
fantastic for the UK," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist
at Lloyds.
The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for services,
which accounts for around three quarters of output, fell to an
eight-month low of 51.3 in June.
This followed weak PMI surveys on manufacturing and
construction earlier this week and suggests the UK economy may
have contracted for a third consecutive quarter in the three
months to June.
LIMITED QE IMPACT
The pound rose 0.1 percent against the euro, which traded at
80.42 pence, within reach of a low of 79.85 struck
late last week.
The BoE is widely expected to expand asset purchases under
its QE programme by 50 billion pounds, although analysts said
some market players were selling sterling in case the BoE
surprised by opting for a 75 billion pounds increase.
"PMI services for June was a really weak number. Combine
that with the fact the manufacturing sector is still in negative
territory, the UK is in recession and price pressures are coming
down and it all points to the fact there's bigger chance the BoE
will do 75 billion," she said.
"We could get a bit of a sharp snap back in sterling if they
do not do that."
More QE would usually be seen by the market as negative for
a currency. However, many analysts expect the pound will
continue to gain against the euro as worries about the euro zone
debt crisis offset looser UK monetary policy.
The European Central Bank is also widely expected to cut
rates by 0.25 percent on Thursday, which will weigh on the euro.
Sterling weakness against the dollar may also be limited if
concerns grow about the weakness of the U.S. economy and
increase expectations that the Federal Reserve will also soon
opt to expand quantitative easing.
However, analysts said sterling would stay under pressure
against growth-linked and higher-yielding currencies.
The pound fell to a 3-month low against the Australian
dollar and touched 2-month lows against the Swedish
crown and the Canadian dollar.
Contrasting with the anticipation of further QE and
interest rates staying at a record low 0.5 percent in the UK,
the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Swedish Riksbank left
rates on hold at 3.5 and 1.5 percent respectively this week.
