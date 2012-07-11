* GBP underpinned at 3-1/2 high vs euro
* BOE GBP index at near 2-month high
* More euro zone investment outflows heading for safer UK
* Euro could drop to 77 pence: analyst
By Michael Szabo
LONDON, July 11 Sterling hit a fresh 3-1/2 peak
against the euro on Wednesday as investors, concerned about the
lack of progress on efforts to solve the euro zone debt crisis,
continued to seek the safety of UK assets.
The euro fell to 78.71 pence, its weakest since
November 2008 and some expected it to drop to 77 pence in the
near term, saying the single currency is likely to stay under
pressure after the European Central Bank cut the deposit rate to
zero last week.
The euro was last trading at 78.735, down 0.3 percent on the
day. Traders cited selling of euros by corporates that saw the
currency drop past a reported option barrier at 78.90 pence.
"The UK is a relatively safe place compared to Europe, and
we're genuinely starting to see outflows from the euro zone and
some of that is coming into the UK," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
"We've cracked a key level at 79.50 pence, so we could go to
77 pence in the next couple of weeks."
Investors have stepped up sales of the euro in favour of
safer-haven currencies and even higher-yielding currencies like
the Australian dollar and the Swedish crown, as they are
discouraged by the lack of progress towards solving the euro
zone debt crisis.
Spanish bond yields eased on Wednesday as Madrid yielded to
EU pressure and unveiled new measures designed to slash 65
billion euros from its deficit by 2014.
But overall the sentiment towards the euro remained bearish
as political and legal hurdles on how to use the euro zone's
rescue fund and the threat of contagion ensnaring larger
economies in the currency bloc remained high.
RISK TO UK EXPORTERS
The pound's latest gains against the euro pushed sterling's
trade-weighted index to 84, the highest level seen since
May 17, data from the Bank of England showed.
A sustained rise in the index could pose a challenge to
British policymakers, who are trying to rebalance the UK economy
by encouraging exports, analysts said.
The Bank of England's Adam Posen was quoted on Wednesday as
saying that Britain's economy was not as dire as some feared as
private-sector job growth and exports painted a brighter
picture.
Some analysts said the pound could consolidate at current
levels against the euro in the aftermath of a 1.8 percent rise
over the past five sessions.
"It's been a fairly quick move lower so maybe we will get
stuck here for a while, but the medium-term direction is
definitely down because there's zero chance of Europe being
solved, at least this calendar year," Nomura's Kendrick said.
Technical indicators showed that the euro is approaching
oversold levels against sterling.
The pair's Relative Strength Index, a measure of one
currency's momentum versus the other, neared a key value of 30,
a level not crossed to the downside since early May.
Against the dollar, analysts said the pound could rise
further if U.S. corporate earnings continue to disappoint. The
pound was last up 0.3 percent at $1.5562.
Several U.S. firms have warned this week of lower profits
through the rest of 2012, and analysts said more profit warnings
are expected as the earnings season continues.
Later on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve will publish
minutes from its meeting last month, but some currency analysts
in London said they did not expect the minutes to shed any light
on whether further asset buying by the Fed was likely in coming
months.