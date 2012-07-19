* Sterling at highest level vs euro since Oct 2008

* Euro/sterling strength supports pound vs dollar

* Pond shrugs of weaker UK retail sales data

By Nia Williams

LONDON, July 19 Sterling climbed to its highest level in more than 3-1/2 years against the struggling euro on Thursday as investors looking for safe-haven assets outside the indebted euro zone drove demand for the UK currency.

Some market players said the euro's broad decline was fuelled by comments from German Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said the mere perception of insolvency risk in Spain could cause contagion in the euro zone. Schaeuble's comments preceded a German parliamentary vote on aid for Spanish banks.

Others cited the impact of a Spanish debt auction that saw higher borrowing costs and lower demand. In the secondary market, ten-year Spanish yields also rose, topping the 7 percent level seen as a unsustainable.

"This is just a return to the sentiment we all know is lurking in the background. People are looking to sell on rallies, there's no real good news out there for the euro," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

The euro fell 0.6 percent on the day to 77.91, its lowest level since October 2008.

Sterling/dollar, also known as cable, was up 0.3 percent at $1.5707. Gains versus the euro propped the pound up against the safe-haven greenback, which strengthened broadly against other currencies as investor appetite to take on risk ebbed.

"Euro/sterling has been hit really hard and the dramatic sell-off in the cross is tempering any cable sell-off," said Wiltshire.

Sterling has benefited in recent months from investors looking to cut exposure to peripheral euro zone debt by instead buying UK government bonds, considered a relative safe haven from the crisis.

Demand for the pound against the single currency pushed the trade-weighted sterling index to a two-month high of 84.6 according to Bank of England data.

MORE GAINS FOR STERLING?

Sterling outperformed both the euro and dollar despite weaker-than-expected UK retail sales data that fuelled concerns the economy is struggling to emerge from recession.

Michel Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas, said the bank had lowered its euro/sterling target to 76 pence from 78 pence, after going short of the euro at 81 pence.

"We have had a couple of negative surprises for sterling. It sold off but in response investors bought sterling on the dip. We see this as very positive," he said.

The pound also shrugged off minutes from the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday that showed policymakers discussed a possible interest rate cut and additional asset buying at their meeting earlier this month. .

As the committee said they were unlikely to consider such a move for several months, analysts said the impact of this hint that there could be a cut in the premium investors receive for holding the pound was limited.

"With rate cuts not likely to be imminent we don't expect this to weigh too much on sterling for now," Lloyds analysts said in a note.