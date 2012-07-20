* Sterling hits highest vs euro since Oct 2008
* Spain worries grow as Valencia seeks government help
* Trade-weighted sterling at highest in nearly 3 years
* Shrugs off weak UK public finances data
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 20 Sterling struck its highest
level against the euro in more than 3-1/2 years on Friday due to
growing worries about Spain, which encouraged investors to seek
alternatives to the euro and ignore further evidence of a weak
UK economy.
The pound shrugged off a bigger-than-expected deterioration
in Britain's public finances and its gains against the euro
pushed it to a near three-year high on a trade-weighted basis.
News that Spain's Valencia region will seek government help
to repay its debt knocked the euro. Worries are growing that
Spain may not be able to avoid asking for a full-scale bailout
as its borrowing costs trade at levels seen as unsustainable.
The euro fell to 77.72 pence, marking its lowest
since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers' collapse in October
2008.
The pound has benefited from investors looking to cut
exposure to peripheral euro zone assets by buying UK government
bonds, considered a relative safe haven from the euro zone debt
crisis, and more gains against the euro were expected.
"It's been a relentless move in euro/sterling. We've had
poor UK data but sterling's barely moved on that because there's
been nervousness about the Spanish banking sector," said Lee
McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional
treasury at Investec.
"It seems the pound is in vogue despite its shortcomings."
The pound's trade-weighted index rose to 84.7,
matching a high hit in August 2009, Bank of England data showed.
Traders said the euro would now target 77.43 pence, its
100-month moving average, and then 76.92 pence, the equivalent
to 1.30 euros per pound which is a key level for UK
importers.
McDarby said there would be strong interest from UK
importers to sell sterling and buy euros ahead of the 1.30 euro
level.
WEAK ECONOMY
Figures on Friday showed the UK government borrowed more
than expected in June as economic recession weighed on public
finances and raised doubts about whether the government will
meet its deficit-reduction targets.
"The pound can seemingly weather any weak data that is
thrown at it," said Richard Driver, currency strategist at
CaxtonFX.
"The market is more focused on the euro zone than it ever
has been and that benefits sterling."
Earlier this week, the pound shrugged off weak UK retail
sales figures that suggested the economy is struggling to emerge
from recession, as well as Bank of England minutes which raised
the prospect of further monetary stimulus.
Sterling fell against the dollar, however, tracking
falls in the euro against the U.S. currency. It was last down
0.6 percent at $1.5630, pulling away from a one-month high of
$1.5738 hit on Thursday.