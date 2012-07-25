* UK economy contracts 0.7 pct during Q2
* Data well below forecasts for 0.2 pct fall
* Pound slips, seen vulnerable to more losses
* Euro crisis means falls vs euro may be limited
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 25 The pound fell on Wednesday
after data showed the British economy contracted by more than
three times the rate it was expected to in the second quarter,
increasing the prospect of more monetary easing by the Bank of
England.
Gross domestic product fell by 0.7 percent in the three
months to June, its biggest decline since the height of the
financial crisis in early 2009. Forecasts had been for a drop of
just 0.2 percent.
It marked the third consecutive quarterly fall in output,
causing the pound to drop to a 12-day low against the dollar and
to lose around 1 percent against the euro, pulling it away from
a 3-1/2 year high reached on Monday.
Analysts said sterling could be vulnerable to more falls as
the market starts to price in the prospect of further
quantitative easing or even a cut in interest rates by the BoE.
"Going forward there is a risk that the situation in Europe
continues to deteriorate, which will have a negative impact on
the UK ... We could see the pound trading more negatively," said
Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
"The risks (for the data) were to the downside but the
extent of the weakness was somewhat shocking," he said, adding
he expected the pound to fall below $1.50 in the next 3-6
months.
The euro rose to a 6-day high of 78.54 pence,
well above Monday's trough of 77.56 pence, its weakest since
late 2008. It was last up 0.7 percent at 78.33 pence.
Against the dollar, the pound fell to as low as $1.5459
and more losses would see it target its July 12 trough
of $1.5393.
"The data begs the question that if the UK is one of the
weakest major economies out there then should euro/sterling be
heading towards 77 pence?" said Chris Turner, head of currency
strategy at ING.
He said sterling could fall to around $1.52 or $1.53 against
the dollar, although ING were for now leaving their forecast for
euro/sterling at 75 pence unchanged.
Most analysts do not expect sterling to stray too far from
its recent high against the euro. As fears grow about whether
Spain will need a full bailout and whether Greece will leave the
euro, many analysts expect sterling will still be scooped up by
investors seeking alternatives to euro zone assets.
MORE BOE EASING?
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS, said the euro could
squeeze higher against the pound if the market starts to price
in an increasing probability of a cut in interest rates from
their current record low 0.5 percent in the coming months.
"Valuations start to look a bit stretched this far below 80
pence," he said.
The figures will intensify concerns the UK could struggle to
meet its targets for cutting the deficit and prompted UK finance
minister George Osborne to say the economy had "deep-rooted"
problems.
The government's determination to cut Britain's debt through
a programme of harsh austerity measures has broadly lifted the
pound. However, economic weakness could put a dent in these
plans as it offsets the benefits of spending cuts.
Offering a glimmer of hope, however, a survey pointed to
resilience in the UK manufacturing sector, with factory orders
stronger than expected in July, though sterling showed little
reaction.