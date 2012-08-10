* Solid cable support seen at $1.5530
* UK producer price inflation eases
* Sterling at $1.5586,
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 10 Sterling fell on Friday as weak
Chinese economic data cooled appetite for perceived riskier
currencies, although the Bank of England's signal this week that
it would not cut interest rates was expected to help limit
losses.
Bank of England governor Mervyn King on Wednesday damped
expectations of a rate cut soon, arguing that such a move would
damage some financial institutions and be "counter-productive",
spurring a jump in the pound.
Sterling shed 0.3 percent to $1.5586 on Friday,
having extended Wednesday's gains to reach a one-week high of
$1.5686 on Thursday. The safe-haven dollar was higher against a
basket of currencies, trading at 82.844.
"We are in an upchannel after reaching that low in late May,
and the base of that would be $1.5530 - I'd be very worried that
we'd fall further if we got below $1.5530," said Kathleen
Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.
"But while we're getting jostled around by overall risk
sentiment, while there are still expectations that maybe the
Bank of England will remain on hold for longer than people
think, I think we'll stay above that level in cable."
Sterling rose against the euro. The common currency
was down 0.1 percent at 78.56 pence, dragged lower
as European stocks went into reverse after a five-day winning
streak on the back of the below-forecast Chinese data.
The euro has also been weighed down by waning investor
optimism that the European Central Bank can take bold measures
to stem the euro zone debt crisis and by economic data pointing
to a sharp slowdown in the region. That is likely to bolster
expectations the ECB will have to lower rates sooner rather than
later.
RELIEF FROM BoE
Sterling has been falling against the dollar and the euro in
recent weeks as the UK economic outlook has deteriorated and
after BoE minutes showed policymakers debated a possible
interest rate cut last month.
King's comments on rates, however, quashed expectations of a
rate cut.
"We have been a little bit cautious in the short term but
we're turning around a bit following Mervyn King's comments on
Wednesday - particularly his comments regarding a rate cut have
seen the market pare back some of its pricing for a rate cut in
November," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
British factory gate inflation eased to the slowest pace in
nearly three years in July, data showed on Friday, indicating
that price pressures in Britain are easing and supporting the
BoE's view of a fall in consumer price inflation.
"We think that some of the decrease in consumer goods
inflation, particularly the fall in energy, has consequently
contributed to the faster-than-expected fall in headline
inflation this year," Barclays said in a note.
"We now expect CPI inflation to be close to the BoE's 2
percent target in the second half of this year, with the main
risk to our forecast being the re-emergence of a sharp upward
trend in commodity prices."