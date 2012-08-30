* Moves expected to be subdued ahead of Jackson Hole
* Technical support for sterling around $1.5743
* UK lending data weak, more QE from BoE expected in Nov
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 30 Sterling dipped against the
dollar in cautious trade on Thursday as wary market players
awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a
meeting of central bankers at the end of the week.
Any hint the Fed is close to signalling another round of
asset buying to boost growth could push the dollar lower,
although many were reluctant to bet on such an outcome following
a recent uptick in U.S. data.
Bernanke is due to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.5809, holding
above chart support at the 100-day moving average around
$1.5743.
"We're very much in wait-and-see mode ... Any signal from
Bernanke that the Fed is moving towards QE would be supportive
for risky assets, including sterling against the dollar," said
Melinda Burgess, currency strategist at RBS.
"If Bernanke disappoints we could see the dollar doing
better."
Moves in the euro versus sterling were also subdued, with
the single currency edging down 0.1 percent to 79.03
pence, staying near a three-week high of 79.55 pence hit on
Tuesday.
Demand for the euro has been lifted in recent weeks by hopes
the European Central Bank will announce clear plans to tackle
the euro zone debt crisis at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) is being driven by what is going to
happen with the dollar and Bernanke tomorrow," said Michael
Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
"We like euro/sterling lower but for now are staying on the
sidelines because there are a lot of short positions that could
be squeezed higher if we get something positive out of the ECB."
Sneyd said any rally into the 80.00-80.50 pence area would
be a good opportunity to re-enter short euro/sterling positions.
But traders remained wary that weak UK data in the coming
days and weeks could increase the risk that the Bank of England
will edge towards more quantitative easing, weighing on the
pound.
RBS' Burgess said concerns about a fragile UK economy
following recent weak data could see the pound dip below $1.5700
over the next couple of months.
Figures on Thursday showed lending to British businesses and
consumers weakened in July, with credit card lending suffering
its biggest net fall in nearly six years.
A Reuters poll showed economists expect the BoE to boost QE
by another 50 billion pounds in November, with no change
expected at next week's policy meeting.