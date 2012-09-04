* Better-than-expected UK services PMI data boosts pound
* Strong resistance at $1.5912, barriers cited at $1.5950
* ECB optimism supports perceived riskier currencies
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 4 Sterling hit a two-week high
against the dollar and climbed against the euro on Tuesday after
better-than-expected PMI data for the services sector added to
speculation the UK economy may be emerging from recession.
The PMI survey for the UK's dominant services sector rose to
53.7 in August, outstripping forecasts of a rise to 51.1. The
data had been due for release on Wednesday morning but was
inadvertently published by Reuters a day early.
The strong data helped the pound shrug off a
weaker-than-expected construction PMI survey, and cemented bets
the Bank of England will keep interest rates and its
quantitative easing programme on hold at its policy meeting on
Thursday.
"It was a pretty decent number and just reinforces the idea
that the BoE is going to be on hold for the moment," said Simon
Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.
"Given that the crisis in Europe is far from over that makes
sterling, especially relative to the euro, a pretty solid bet."
The euro fell nearly 0.3 percent against the
pound to 79.03 pence.
Sterling also jumped to a two-week high of $1.5910 versus
the dollar, but stalled at strong resistance around the Aug. 23
high of $1.5912. It was last trading close to flat at $1.5883.
The pound has been underpinned in recent sessions by some
better-than-expected UK data, especially from the manufacturing
sector and increasing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
launch another round of easing in the coming months.
ECB ACTION AWAITED
Optimism that the European Central Bank will soon take
measures to stem the region's debt crisis also helped support
the pound against the safe-haven dollar. The euro zone is the
UK's biggest trading partner and any easing of the crisis is
seen as positive for sterling, especially against the greenback.
The ECB meets on Thursday and is widely expected to announce
a bond-buying programme aimed at lowering borrowing costs for
Spain and Italy.
Comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi, who said central bank
purchases of sovereign bonds of up to three years' maturity did
not constitute state aid, added to expectations he may announce
a bond-buying plan.
Some strategists said that while details of a bond-buying
scheme could lift sterling against the dollar, the UK currency
may slide in the short-term against the euro.
Sterling has benefited in recent months from investors keen
to divert portfolio flows away from the indebted euro zone, and
decisive action by the ECB could see that trend falter.
"Some of these safe-haven flows which have been coming from
the euro zone are probably slowing due partially to the belief
the ECB will deliver. The ECB meeting from that perspective is
going to be important for sterling," said Ian Stannard, European
head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.