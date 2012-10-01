* UK manufacturing PMI data miss expectations
* Euro recovers from 3-week low hit last week
* Rebound in stocks helps pound pare losses vs dollar
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 1 Sterling fell to a one-week low
against the euro on Monday after data showed British
manufacturing activity shrank more than expected last month and
as the single currency recovered from Friday's sell-off.
The purchasing managers' index for the UK manufacturing
sector fell to 48.4 in September, dipping further below the 50
mark that divides growth from contraction, as export orders fell
and costs soared.
Though many economists reckon Britain exited recession in
the third quarter, the survey, together with data showing the
sharpest fall in UK mortgage lending since December 2010,
highlighted the risk that the economy may falter again.
"There's not a lot of good news out there for the UK
economy, so you would expect sterling to stay relatively
offered," ETX Capital's chief trader Richard Wiltshire said.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at 79.93 pence,
having hit a high of 80.05 pence as it rebounded from a
three-week low of 79.23 pence hit last week.
The single currency took some support from slightly better
than expected Spanish and Italian PMI data, though traders
reported offers just above 80.00 pence that may limit its gains.
Analysts and traders said doubts over whether debt-laden
Spain will seek a bailout may keep a lid on the euro's gains.
"It's more a broad-based rebound in the euro rather than
specifically sterling weakness," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ currency economist Lee Hardman said.
"To some extent this reflects a rebound after the heavy
sell-off on Friday that was driven by month-end related flows."
OUTLOOK LESS BLEAK?
Sterling recovered from a 2-1/2 week low versus the dollar
hit in Asian trade after a strong performance in European stocks
flagged up sharper appetite for assets seen as higher
risk.
Risk appetite was helped further after a U.S. manufacturing
survey showed the sector grew for the first time since May,
which weighed on the safe haven dollar.
The pound was steady at $1.6170, well above an
earlier low of $1.6109.
Other recent data out of the UK has been more positive and
the outlook there is less bleak than in the euro zone.
Investors will use the purchasing managers' survey, along
with a services PMI survey later this week, to gauge whether the
UK economy emerged from recession in the third quarter.
Traders are also looking ahead to the Bank of England's next
policy decision, which is due on Thursday. Policymakers are
expected to hold rates at their current 0.5 percent, and to
leave the bank's quantitative easing target unchanged.
But traders said sterling was being driven mostly by
sentiment towards the euro and the dollar rather than by UK
economic fundamentals.
"Any sterling bullishness is not coming as any great love
for sterling, it's coming as the lesser of two or three evils,"
ETX's Wiltshire said.