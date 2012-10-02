* Speculation over Spanish bailout drives euro higher
* Sterling rises versus dollar as equities, euro gain
* UK construction PMI weaker than expected
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 2 Sterling fell to its lowest in
nearly two weeks against the euro on Tuesday, as
softer-than-expected construction data highlighted the fragility
of the UK economy while signs that Spain is ready to seek a
bailout lifted the single currency.
The euro extended its recovery from last week's three-week
lows against the pound after European officials said Spain was
ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as
early as next weekend.
Investors decided the news was encouraging enough to warrant
fresh buying in the euro across most other currencies.
The single currency was up 0.3 percent on the day at 80.10
pence, having earlier risen to a peak of 80.17
pence, its highest since Sept. 20 and rising past reported stops
at 80.10 pence.
"This is really a risk-on, euro strength story. The euro is
stronger pretty much across the board," BMO Capital Markets'
head of foreign exchange strategy, Audrey Childe-Freeman, said.
"But on the other side of trade, we had some more
disappointing data out of the UK this morning, with the latest
housing figures coming in weak. It's a combination of both those
factors that has led to a slightly disappointing performance in
the pound so far this week," she said.
Figures on Tuesday showed construction activity fell in
Britain for a second straight month in September. The purchasing
managers' index rose to 49.5 from 49.0 but was below forecasts
and below the 50 mark, signalling contraction.
It followed a weak manufacturing PMI survey on Monday, as
well as poor mortgage lending data and a Nationwide survey on
Tuesday revealing a fall in house prices.
This dampened recent optimism that the UK economy may have
enjoyed a decent recovery in the third quarter.
GAINS LIMITED VERSUS DOLLAR
Most economists estimate that the economy returned to growth
in the three months to September after three quarters of
contraction, though the recovery is expected to be muted and
this may hamper the pound.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.6136, off a two-and-a-half week low of $1.6109 hit on Monday,
with traders saying a reported options expiry later at $1.6150
may influence trade and keep it close to that level.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) is still vulnerable to the downside
and could fall to $1.59 within the next week or two," said
Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.
Traders reported offers at $1.6175, just above the 100-hour
moving average at $1.6173, and analysts said the pound remained
on a downward trend since hitting a 13-month peak of $1.6310
last month.
"The data yesterday was not particularly friendly,
Nationwide house price numbers were on the softer side ... The
underlying message is that the economy is generally fairly
moribund," Derks said.
PMI surveys this week on manufacturing, construction and
finally services - due on Wednesday - are giving investors a
gauge of third quarter performance.
The British Chambers of Commerce predicted growth of 0.5
percent in the third quarter on Tuesday but said the economy has
lost momentum, with firms scaling back investment and hiring
plans.
"The UK might get a decent third quarter, but that would
only be payback for a very weak two quarters before that," said
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.