* Soft September data erodes optimism for better Q3
* UK services PMI reading suggests only marginal growth
* Bank of England starts two-day policy meeting
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling hit a three-week low
against the dollar and its weakest in nearly two weeks versus
the euro on Wednesday, as soft economic data eroded confidence
in the prospect of a sustained recovery in the UK economy.
A report on Wednesday showed Britain's service sector growth
slowed in September and services providers shed jobs for the
first time in 10 months.
The data which came a day after a weak construction sector
activity report is likely to see investors add to short
positions against sterling in the near term, traders said.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at
$1.6095, having earlier fallen to a low of $1.6085. The pound
remains on a broad downtrend versus the dollar since hitting a
13-month peak of $1.6310 on Sept. 21. Traders cite support at
its Sept. 13 low of $1.6071.
"Sterling maybe got a bit over-ambitious against the dollar,
but I still think it's going to be stronger versus the euro
going forward," said Saxo Bank forex strategist John Hardy.
"There are still plenty of open questions about the euro."
The euro was slightly higher at 80.15 pence.
Earlier it hit a peak of 80.245 pence, its highest since Sept.
20, and was on track to rise for a fourth straight day.
Sterling has come under pressure against the single currency
as softer-than-expected economic data this week highlighted the
fragility of the UK economy, while speculation that Spain will
seek a bailout soon helped the euro.
A composite of this week's data releases suggested the UK
economy grew only marginally in the third quarter.
While UK construction activity fell for a second month in
September, a Nationwide survey revealed a drop in house prices.
On Monday, manufacturing PMI and mortgage lending data missed
expectations.
Britain's economy shrank by 0.7 percent in the second quarter
of 2012, extending a recession that started late last year as
output wilts under the pressure of government austerity and the
euro zone debt crisis.
"If the global economy loses any more momentum, there will be
more concerns about the UK's creditworthiness and ability to
finance a huge current account deficit with massively negative
real yields," Societe Generale currency strategist Kit Juckes
said.
A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed the median outlook for
sterling is stable, with the pound seen at $1.61 in one month's
time, and then $1.59 in six and 12 months. Median forecasts were
revised up from a September poll.
But analysts do not expect it to stage a sharp bounce as
expectations the Bank of England could step in to provide
additional stimulus in coming months remain strong.
The BoE's monetary policy committee started a two-day
meeting on Wednesday, at which it is expected to decide to hold
off on an extension of its government bond-buying programme for
at least another month.
"We expect the BoE to remain on hold at Thursday's Monetary
Policy Committee meeting and that we will have to wait until the
November meeting for further easing," Danske Bank said in a note
on Wednesday.
"As the UK economy is expected to remain in recession in Q4,
we expect another round of quantitative easing of 50 billion
pounds to be announced at the November meeting, despite the fact
that a few MPC members (Spencer Dale and Ben Broadbent)
previously raised doubts over the effectiveness of QE."