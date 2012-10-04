* BoE on hold, but expectations strong for more easing
* Soft UK data keeps sterling under pressure
* Sterling falls against broadly stronger euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 4 Sterling fell to its lowest in two
weeks against the euro on Thursday as soft UK data kept alive
the prospects of more monetary stimulus in coming months.
The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold and its
quantitative easing programme unchanged at the end of a two-day
meeting on Thursday, but expectations are growing that it may
have to ease policy as early as next month as the economy
falters.
"People were expecting policy on hold with the focus now
shifting to the next month," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at
Alpari. "We expect the pound to come under pressure as there are
plenty of expectations that the BoE could do more asset
purchases next month."
More bond buying or quantitative easing is usually negative
for the currency as it increases the supply.
The European Central Bank also kept rates unchanged, with
the euro buoyed by expectations Spain will soon need to seek a
bailout.
The single currency rose to 80.51 pence, its
highest level since Sept. 19. Strong resistance was expected
around 81 pence, and at the September high of 81.14 pence.
The euro was also higher against most other major
currencies, helped by the ECB's decision to keep interest rates
unchanged at 0.75 percent rather than cutting them.
Sterling climbed against the dollar after the BoE
policy decision and also tracked gains in the euro against the
greenback during ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference.
It rose to a session high of $1.6171 before paring gains to
last trade up 0.5 percent at $1.6163.
The trade-weighted sterling index remained pinned at
a two-week low of 83.9 and strategists said more weak data could
leave the pound vulnerable to further falls.
WEAKER OUTLOOK AHEAD
Britain's economy shrank by 0.4 percent in the second
quarter of 2012, extending a recession that started late last
year as output wilted under the pressure of government austerity
and the euro zone debt crisis.
Sterling has come under pressure against the single currency
as softer-than-expected economic data this week highlighted the
fragility of the UK economy.
A composite of this week's data releases suggested the UK
economy grew only marginally in the third quarter with
construction sector activity still contracting and the dominant
services sector growing at a much slower pace than anticipated.
Data on Thursday pointed to more weakness. Mortgage lender
Halifax said British house prices dropped 0.4 percent in
September after a bigger than initially estimated 0.5 percent
fall in August, leaving prices in the third quarter 1.2 percent
lower than a year earlier.
Strategists said lacklustre data could fuel speculation BoE
policymakers will opt to extend their asset purchase programme
at their next meeting in November.
"It may be that the run-up to them announcing QE tends to be
more negative for sterling than the event itself. But the risk
for sterling might be pointing to a move back below $1.60," said
Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.