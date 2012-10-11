* Sterling trades around $1.60, near Monday low of $1.5975
* Spain's S&P downgrade seen increasing chances of bailout
* Pound's gains versus euro seen capped by UK worries
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 11 Sterling edged higher against the
dollar on Thursday as investors interpreted a Spanish credit
downgrade as a sign Madrid is more likely to ask for financial
aid, making them more willing to buy currencies perceived to be
riskier.
The broader recovery in risk appetite meant that sterling
slid against the euro, however. The single currency had earlier
come under pressure in a knee-jerk reaction to ratings agency
Standard & Poor's cutting Spain's rating to BBB-minus, just
above junk status.
"The euro is holding up relatively well as now people are
taking it (the downgrade) as a positive because Spain might be
closer to asking for a bailout. It's perverse but the logic is
they need to take a step back to go forwards," said Richard
Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.
Sterling rose 0.2 percent against the dollar to
$1.6029, inching further away from a one-month low of $1.5975
hit on Tuesday, its weakest since Sept. 10.
The euro climbed 0.3 percent against the pound
to 80.66 pence, but remained below a peak of 81.00 pence reached
on Monday, its strongest in nearly four weeks.
It faced strong chart resistance at the mid-September peak
of 81.14 pence and the 200-day moving average at 81.18 pence.
Uncertainty over when Spain will seek a bailout and trigger
the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has curbed
investor appetite to take on risk in recent weeks.
Riskier currencies such as sterling and the euro are
expected to strengthen against the safe haven dollar on a
Spanish bailout request, as ECB bond purchases would bring down
high Spanish yields.
With no UK data released on Thursday, focus on Spain meant
moves in sterling were driven by developments in the euro zone.
Risk appetite was also lifted after the head of the
International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies
should have more time to cut budget deficits.
Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale said
sterling would look vulnerable against the dollar if the euro
came under pressure again.
"The fall (in sterling) has run out of momentum around the
psychological $1.60 level. If it does break below there the fall
could gather momentum," he said.
Further losses would see the pound target chart support at
$1.5960, a low reached on Sept. 10 and the 38.2 percent
retracement of sterling's rally from its low in July to its high
of $1.6310 on Sept. 21.
Concerns about a weak UK economy and the prospect of the
Bank of England (BoE) opting to extend its quantitative easing
programme in November were expected to keep sterling under
pressure against the dollar and cap any gains versus the euro.
BoE policymaker Martin Weale told the Daily Mail newspaper
he was concerned another round of QE may not be "compatible"
with the Bank of England's inflation target but he also warned
Britain was at risk of a 'triple-dip' recession.