* Sterling falls sharply versus dollar on good US jobs data
* Sterling to stay weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets
* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20
* UK industrial data next week expected to disappoint
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 8 Sterling hit a fresh 2-1/2-year
low against the dollar on Friday after strong U.S. jobs numbers
boosted faith that the U.S. economy is recovering, taking its
currency with it.
The pound, meanwhile, is being hit by concerns that Britain
may enter its third recession in four years and that the Bank of
England is about to print more money as a stimulus.
Sterling is likely to suffer in coming days, traders said.
U.S. non-farm payrolls surged by 236,000 last month, beating
economists' forecasts by almost half and pushing the jobless
rate down to 7.7 percent - the lowest since December 2008.
"The move we saw (in sterling/dollar) post-payrolls is more
a question of dollar strength on the back of the stronger
number," said Christian Lawrence, currency analyst at Rabobank.
"This is somewhat at odds to the relationship we have seen
over many years with positive data meaning a sell-off in the
dollar," he said, adding the pair could test $1.45 over the next
few weeks.
Sterling was down 0.5 percent on the day against
the dollar at $1.4950, having fallen to $1.4886, its lowest
since mid-2010. It was around $1.5030 before the U.S. data was
released.
Its losses against the dollar dragged sterling's
trade-weighted index to 78.3, close to a 20-month low of
78.1 struck on Feb. 25.
The pound has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling around 8 percent against the dollar
and around 6.5 percent against the euro.
The spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds yields
and their British counterparts have moved
in favour of the U.S., reflecting dollar demand.
"We have a big contrast in the direction in which monetary
policy is heading," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western
Union. "For the UK it seems to be headed in one direction only
and that is for an expansion in its asset purchase programme."
The euro was down 0.5 percent against sterling at 86.88
pence. Earlier, Middle eastern investors were the
main buyers of the pound.
BUDGET FOCUS
One-month implied volatility for sterling/dollar
rose to 8.2 percent after the U.S. jobs data from around 7.9
percent on Thursday, signalling the pair is likely to see some
sharp swings in the coming weeks.
The loss of one of Britain's prized triple-A credit ratings
after a Moody's downgrade has also unnerved investors and called
into question the government's strict austerity measures and
kept markets wary of the pound ahead of the March 20 budget.
Prime Minister David Cameron vowed to stick to his deficit
reduction plan on Thursday in the face of criticisms that
spending cuts are hurting economic growth.
After poor construction output data on Thursday added to the
economy's bleak outlook, industrial and manufacturing output
data next week could disappoint and this will likely drag
sterling even lower.
"We continue to look for sterling/dollar selling
opportunities," said analysts at Morgan Stanley, adding sterling
could fall towards $1.4660, and even further to $1.4300.