* Sterling to stay weak on economic concerns, BoE QE bets
* Investors wary of sterling before UK budget on March 20
* Sterling index equals recent 20-month low
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, March 11 Sterling fell to a 2-1/2 year
low against the dollar on Monday as hedge funds and long-term
investors sold the pound, which they see as susceptible to more
weakness given contrasting outlooks for the British and U.S.
economies.
While strong U.S. jobs numbers late last week bolstered
speculation that the Federal Reserve may curtail its asset
purchase programme later this year, Britain may be set to enter
its third recession in four years. That is likely to drive the
Bank of England to print more money to support the economy.
As a result, investors are likely to sell sterling on any
upticks and the pound is likely to suffer in coming days and
could ease towards $1.47, traders said.
The pound has been one of the worst performing major
currencies in 2013, falling 8.4 percent against the dollar and
7.6 percent against the euro. Its latest losses dragged the
trade-weighted sterling index back down to a 20-month low
of 78.10 first struck on Feb. 25, data from the Bank of England
showed.
"The downtrend is quite well established, the momentum is
still very strong to the downside and to fight against that you
need some news flow moving in the opposite direction but it's
not sure what that is going to be," said Daragh Maher, currency
strategist at HSBC.
He added minutes from the central bank's Monetary Policy
Committee on the likelihood of further asset purchases, focus on
the UK budget on March 20 and data releases were not likely to
provide relief for sterling.
"The only thing that can help sterling at this point is if
the market gets a sense we have moved a long way quite quickly,
which on any recent chart seems to be the case, but on any
longer chart the move seems rather modest."
Sterling earlier shed 0.3 percent to $1.4868 - its
lowest since mid-2010 - with some bids from Asian central banks
cited at $1.4860/70 that could check losses for now. It was last
down 0.2 percent at 1.4890.
The pound fell below $1.49 for the first time in more than
2-1/2 years on Friday on news that U.S. non-farm payrolls surged
by 236,000 last month, pushing the jobless rate down to 7.7
percent - the lowest since December 2008.
The spreads between two-year U.S. government bonds yields
and their British counterparts are moving
in favour of U.S. debt, underpinning dollar demand.
INDUSTRIAL DATA
The pound also lost ground against the euro. The euro was
last up 0.3 percent against sterling at 87.30 pence,
though some said the euro's gains are likely to be curtailed by
lingering concerns about Italy.
Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to
BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, due to political uncertainty
after inconclusive elections.
Analysts said investors will be more comfortable in
expressing a bearish view on the British economy by selling the
pound against the dollar rather than the euro.
UK industrial and manufacturing data for January due on
Tuesday is expected to show little or no monthly growth and
could compound concerns Britain is lurching towards a recession.
"We have industrial production data coming up ... given the
weakness we have seen in the manufacturing PMIs, if that comes
in weak as well that could put sterling under further pressure,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
"Sterling is going to continue to be the underperformer
within the G10 alongside the yen. We are looking for cable
(sterling/dollar) to move lower to the $1.47 level in the next
week."
Both the Bank of Japan and the BoE are looking to
aggressively ease monetary policy to get their respective
economies out of a slump. Speculation is mounting that
Chancellor George Osborne may announce a review of the BoE's
remit when he presents his budget on March 20 and give it more
leeway on inflation targeting.