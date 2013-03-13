* Sterling gains versus euro after Italy auction, U.S sales
* Pound edges higher on positioning, gains seen limited
* Concerns about prospect of UK recession, more QE remain
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, March 13 Sterling recovered from a 2-1/2
year low against the dollar and gained against a weaker euro on
Wednesday as some investors believed its recent steep falls may
have gone too far for now.
A faltering domestic economy, however, was expected to leave
the British pound vulnerable to further falls ahead of the UK
budget on March 20.
The pound was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.4917, off a low of $1.4832 hit on Tuesday after data showed
UK manufacturing output contracted sharply in
January.
The euro fell 0.8 percent to 86.74 pence,
retreating from a more than two-week high of 87.93 pence hit on
Tuesday. It came under pressure after an Italian government debt
auction drew weaker demand, causing Italian borrowing costs to
rise.
Analysts said the pound's gains were also the result of
investors who had sold it at higher levels seeing an opportunity
to take profit, particularly given a lack of UK data for the
rest of this week.
"In terms of positioning it is quite short sterling... you
can get short squeezes, you had that ahead of the last Bank of
England meeting so you could get that going forward (ahead of
the March 20 budget), but is unlikely to be huge," said Saeed
Amen, currency analyst at Nomura.
Amen said sterling could fall 2-3 percent against the dollar
in the next few weeks.
Strong U.S. retail sales boosted the dollar against both the
pound and the euro, with some analysts pointing to the data as
contributing factor in the euro's losses versus sterling.
LIMITED GAINS
Sterling has been one of the worst performing currencies of
2013 and has lost more than 8 percent against the dollar and
around 7 percent against the euro so far.
But any gains were expected to be limited. Tuesday's weak UK
data raised the prospect of the economy slipping into another
recession and increased the chances of the Bank of England
extending bond purchases under its quantitative easing
programme.
Central bank asset purchases increase the supply of a
currency and drive down its value.
"When any currency falls too fast too quickly there is
always going to be a correction. But fundamentals still point
towards further sterling weakness," said Nawaz Ali, market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
Analysts said any short-covering rally in the pound may be
curtailed when UK finance minister George Osborne presents his
budget on March 20.
Traders speculate that Osborne will announce a review of the
BoE's remit and give it more leeway on inflation targeting,
allowing scope for a further easing of monetary policy.