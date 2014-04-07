By Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag
| LONDON, April 7
LONDON, April 7 Sterling gained as much as a
third of a percent against the dollar on Monday, relieving some
of last week's pressure on the British currency thanks mainly to
a rise in the euro against the dollar.
The pound's more than 10 percent gain since the middle of
last year halted in mid-February, and doubts are creeping in
about the durability of a UK recovery that investors had
expected to demand higher interest rates early next year.
But Monday's move against the U.S. currency came largely on
the back of comments from European Central Bank officials which
cooled any immediate prospects of easier monetary policy in the
euro zone and bolstered the euro.
Sterling often tracks the single currency higher against the
dollar. It was 0.1 percent lower against the euro at 82.75
pence.
"Most of the impetus appears to have come from the ECB
speakers rather than anything domestic," said Daragh Maher, a
strategist with HSBC in London. "We were quite ready to see
sterling head lower today but the euro-dollar moves have changed
the equation."
British government bond prices also rose modestly on the
day, finishing broadly in line with German debt after the latter
recovered earlier losses.
Ten-year gilt yields fell 1 basis point on the
day to just under 2.68 percent by 1448 GMT, close to an 11-day
low of 2.665 percent hit earlier in the session, while 20- and
30-year gilt yields touched their lowest levels since March 19
.
The gilt's spread over Bunds finished the day
little changed from Friday's level of just under 113 basis
points, though earlier in the day it narrowed to its tightest
since March 25 at 111.0 basis points before widening out again.
The UK sells 1.3 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) of
index-linked gilts maturing in 2034 on Tuesday.
SCOTLAND
A number of major banks have turned more bearish on
sterling, some of them also beginning to cite the risks from a
referendum on Scottish independence to be held in September.
Some polls show Alex Salmond's nationalists gaining ground
in their bid to take Scotland out of the UK, with all the
upheaval that would generate - seen by some as at least a
short-term risk to the UK economy and financial markets.
"It is just beginning to make it onto the radar screen,"
said Simon Derrick, a strategist with U.S. bank BNY Mellon in
London. "The latest polls make clear that even with all the
government and other parties have thrown at the Yes campaign,
they are gaining."
Against the dollar, sterling traded 0.2 percent lower at
$1.6610 by 1545 GMT. Traders said investors would await
a raft of UK data this week before deciding on whether to add to
favourable positions or not.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee (MPC) meets
this week but is expected to keep rates steady at record lows.
All three of the closely watched UK surveys of purchasing
managers (PMI) were below forecasts last week, although all are
still indicative of an economy growing at a robust pace.
Industrial and manufacturing data are due on Tuesday while the
trade deficit for February is due on Wednesday.
"The latest PMI data will embolden the doves on the MPC to
argue there is no need to raise interest rates this year if
growth is slowing to more sustainable levels," said Mansoor
Mohiuddin, chief currency strategist at UBS.
"If February's trade data shows the deficit remaining close
to record monthly levels around 10 billion pounds, the MPC are
likely to stay worried that the economy is not rebalancing away
from consumption and imports."
