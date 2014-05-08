LONDON May 8 Sterling hit a 2 1/2-month high against the euro on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank said it was ready to ease monetary policy next month.

The euro sank against a range of currencies after Mario Draghi's news conference, although the bank left its policy rates and other parameters on hold for this month.

Sterling, already trading around five-year highs against the dollar, gained 0.3 percent against the single currency in response, strengthening to as little as 81.68 pence per euro

"Overall, Draghi proved that when he wants a weaker euro, he gets it," said Kathleen Brooks, research director with Forex.com in London. "With the pound still hovering close to $1.70, the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney may be asking Draghi for tips on how to cool your currency."

As expected, the Bank of England took no action and issued no statement on policy after its May meeting. Expectations that an improving economy will lead the bank to raise its rates early next year have underpinned a 12 percent rise for the pound since this time last year.

That said, many analysts say the bulk of the good news looks priced in to sterling and that the push this week towards $1.70 has stemmed as much from broader weakness of the dollar as pound strength.

The pound was little changed at $1.6946 at the end of the European day on Thursday.

"We're not calling for a big push past $1.70 at the moment," said Michael Sneyd, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London. "The market has lost momentum again and it may depend on the dollar weakening further (to push sterling higher)." (Editing by Larry King)