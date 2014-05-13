LONDON May 13 Sterling's rise to 16 month-highs against the euro stalled on Tuesday and it inched lower against the dollar as investors reined in bets on a stronger pound ahead of the Bank of England's inflation report on Wednesday.

Dealers and analysts said it looked like some players had taken risk off the table ahead of the bank's quarterly report, due to be released an hour after a monthly read out on the labour market on Wednesday morning.

Both could potentially provide strong signals on the timing of an expected rise in UK interest rates, which some analysts are even beginning to speculate could now come in late 2014 rather than early next year.

Many, however, are still a lot less confident.

"Expectations for a hawkish signal from the BoE have reached fever pitch," said Paul Robson, strategist with RBS in London. "We are far less sure."

"Deflationary pressures across Europe are not just confined to the euro zone and we think that the risks to the market's expectations on UK inflation are firmly to the downside. That leaves sterling likely to correct if we're right," he said.

Adding to that picture was a media report on Tuesday that the Bundesbank was ready to back a raft of stimulus measures for the euro zone economy if the European Central Bank cuts its own inflation forecasts next week.

That bolstered expectations of policy easing by the ECB next month and prodded the euro lower against a range of currencies, though it was still 0.1 percent higher against the pound at 81.48 pence. Sterling also fell around 0.2 percent to $1.6841.

With the BoE easing away from its original stress on a fall in unemployment as one potential trigger for higher interest rates, Robson is one of a number of analysts predicting inflation will stay very low and allow the bank to hold off.

But the difference in the pace of growth in the UK and that in most of mainland Europe has helped push the yield premium offered by two-year British gilts over euro zone bonds to its widest since 2008.

Yields fell a touch on Tuesday, but not before the 10-year spread had touched a fresh 15-year high, peaking at 128.5 basis points last seen in August 1998 in the run-up to the launch of the euro.

"It is increasingly untenable for the BoE to keep rates at crisis levels of only 0.5 percent," Commerzbank strategist Peter Kinsella said in a note ahead of the inflation report.

He stressed, however, that a lot now looked to have been priced into sterling.

"The risk reward of long pound positions against the dollar from current levels is uncompelling," he said.

"The same cannot be said for short euro positions. Growth differentials speak in favour of the pound, but the catalyst for a materially lower euro clearly comes from the changing nature of euro zone monetary policy."

Yields for two- and five-year gilts also touched their highest since mid-2011 - at 0.814 percent and 2.058 percent respectively. They finished the day around 5 basis points lower, with 10-year yields at 2.69 percent and their spread over Bunds down to 126 basis points. (Additional reporting by David Milliken; editing by Susan Thomas)