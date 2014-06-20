* Sterling retreats, still above $1.70

* Records three weeks of gains for first time since November

* Sharpening divergence on UK rates vs Europe, U.S.

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, June 20 Sterling retreated from a 5 1/2-year high against the dollar on Friday but stayed above $1.70 and on track for a third straight week of gains against the U.S. currency.

The pound was down 0.11 percent at $1.7021 in the afternoon, after the dollar, helped by higher yields on U.S. treasuries, gained around 0.2 percent against the euro.

Sterling had hit $1.7064 on Thursday, its highest since August 2009. The gains came after data showed that UK retail sales had grown the most in nearly a decade in the three months to May and that British factory orders had risen at their fastest pace in six months.

Britain's currency has gained more than 10 percent in the past year on expectations an expanding UK economy would prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates for the first time in seven years, before its peers in Europe and the United States.

Minutes published on Wednesday from the June meeting of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee reinforced those expectations. They showed members were surprised that markets had priced in relatively low chances that interest rates would rise in 2014, though none of them voted for a hike this month.

Traders said the fact that the pound had managed to stay above $1.70 for much of the week was important psychologically, adding to its credibility, though they said it would not keep increasing in a straight line.

"This is a really sticky level, above $1.70, for cable," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at online trading platform Forex.com.

"But if we can close either today or on Monday above that August 2009 high, that would be very constructive for gains towards the $1.7330 level, which a lot of people are looking at now because it's a 50 percent retracement of the November 2007 to January 2009 decline for cable (sterling/dollar)."

Sterling edged up against the broadly weaker euro to 79.81 pence.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said in an interview published on Friday that the bank was under no immediate pressure to raise rates and that when hikes eventually came they would be gradual and modest.

BoE Governor Mark Carney had surprised investors last week by saying rates might rise before many were predicting. That ledinvestors to bring forward expectations for a hike to later this year instead of the first quarter of 2015.

The 10-year British/German government bond yield spread rose as far as 144 basis points - its highest since mid-1997. It was last up one basis point on the day at 142 basis points.

"It's been another big week for prospects for divergent interest rate paths," Sam Hill, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada said.

While the European Central Bank cut interest rates at its June monetary policy meeting, the Bank of England indicated over the past week that it could hike rates earlier than markets had expected, possibly this year.

"Markets are still moving to reflect the risk of an earlier (BoE) rate hike than previously expected," he added.

Any hopes among dollar bulls that the U.S. Federal Reserve would follow Britain's lead by signalling that interest rates might rise soon were quashed by its Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Larry King)