LONDON, July 31 Sterling recorded its biggest monthly loss against the dollar in over a year on Thursday as contrasting UK and U.S. economic data suggested the first U.S. interest rate hike may not be too far behind the first UK move.

The pound hit a seven-week low after figures on Thursday showed that some steam may be coming out of the UK housing market, and that UK consumer confidence fell in July for the first time in six months.

This contrasted with a further broad-based rise in U.S. bond yields, as punchy wage growth figures came on the heels of Wednesday's news that the world's largest economy grew at a solid 4 percent pace in the second quarter.

At 1500 GMT on Thursday sterling was down 0.2 percent on the day against the dollar at $1.6881, and the euro was up 0.2 percent at 79.30 pence.

The yield on 10-year U.S. bonds jumped to 2.60 percent from as low as 2.47 percent Wednesday. That brought the yield premium of UK bonds over U.S. debt down to less than five basis points, the lowest since mid-May.

"The market has already priced in considerable tightening from the Bank of England over the next 12-24 months whereas the market is only just starting to price in potentially earlier hikes by the Fed, which is supporting the dollar," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup in London.

"So it's a case of too many sterling positives priced into cable (sterling/dollar) and not enough dollar positives, and that imbalance is being corrected at the moment," he said.

Consumer confidence in Britain, as measured by researchers GfK NOP, fell in July, and Nationwide's measure of UK house prices showed only a 0.1 percent rise in July, the slowest growth since April last year.

The Bank of England could raise rates as early as this year, say traders and economists. They still expect the Federal Reserve to begin tightening next year but possibly in the first quarter rather than the second.

Sterling is now on track for a fourth consecutive weekly decline against the dollar, its weakest run since February/March last year, and its biggest monthly fall since May last year.

Comments from BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent on Thursday did little to relieve the pressure on sterling. He told Bloomberg News it was "quite possible" sterling was over-valued by as much as 10 percent, but only because the UK economy was relatively strong.

JP Morgan technical analysts said the selling could accelerate in the coming weeks, noting that the dip below $1.69 this week sends a "strong warning signal that a much deeper setback towards $1.6394 could be looming."

Earlier this month the pound nudged $1.72, its strongest level in almost six years. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Jemima Kelly; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)