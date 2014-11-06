(Recasts, adds reaction to ECB press conference)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Nov 6 Sterling rose to a five-week high
against the euro on Thursday after European Central Bank chief
Mario Draghi affirmed the bank's balance sheet will be expanded
to 2012 levels and emphasised ECB policymakers were unanimous in
backing further easing measures.
After a Reuters report that some national central bankers in
the euro area would challenge Draghi over what they saw as his
secretive management style and erratic communication, there was
talk that he might be losing support for more measures like
sovereign bond purchases.
But his latest comments suggest the ECB's governing council
is committed to further easing measures, including using
additional unconventional measures, if needed.
On a day when the Bank of England kept interest rates
unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, Draghi's dovish
message led to a drop in the euro across the board.
It hit a five-week low of 77.99 British pence
and dropped to $1.2393 against the dollar, its lowest in more
than two years.
"Draghi likely alleviated concerns that he may struggle to
successfully lead the governing council to implement more
aggressive measures," said Valentin Marinov, currency analyst at
Citi.
Earlier, the BoE concluded a two-day meeting and kept rates
unchanged, as expected. But attention is turning to economic
projections the Bank is due to publish on Nov. 12 in its
quarterly Inflation Report. Those projections are likely to
reflect concern that has grown over Britain's fast-recovering
economy since the BoE's last quarterly forecasts, in August.
The BoE is likely to be cautious given growing doubts over
the euro zone recovery. The euro zone is Britain's biggest
trading partner, and slowing growth there could hurt exports and
prompt the BoE to keep interest rates lower for longer.
STERLING BULLS HURT
Earlier this year, speculation was widespread that the BoE
would be the first major central bank to raise interest rates in
November. Those expectations are dwindling as inflation remains
subdued, economic activity moderates and wage growth lags.
Expectations for higher rates have been pushed out to the
second half of next year , and a more dovish
message from the BoE next week in its Inflation Report is likely
to put pressure on the pound, especially against the dollar.
Sterling has dropped more than 7 percent from the six-year
highs of around $1.72 struck in July, to trade at
$1.5906 on Thursday. It struck a one-year low of $1.5869 on
Wednesday after a report showed UK services grew at a much
slower pace than expected in October.
Data on Thursday showed output from industry rose 0.6
percent in September from August, the Office for National
Statistics said, beating a Reuters poll forecast for growth of
0.4 percent.
But doubts over the recovery remain after surveys of UK
service businesses and manufacturing sectors released earlier
this week added to worries about an economic slowdown.
In addition, data released by mortgage lender Halifax on
Thursday showed British house prices unexpectedly fell last
month and recorded their smallest quarterly increase in nearly
two years, adding to signs that the market is cooling.
A steady decline in house prices could hurt consumer
confidence and spending in coming months, some analysts said.
"Sterling bulls have suffered a significant setback in
recent months," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
"While we expect it to trade mostly in a $1.59 to $1.61
range in the coming months, we do expect the pound to outperform
the euro and look for a gradual move to 76 pence on a 12-month
view."
