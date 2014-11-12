LONDON Nov 12 Sterling slumped back under $1.58
on Wednesday after the Bank of England said inflation was likely
to fall further, pushing back bets on the first post-crisis
interest rate hike to the end of 2015.
BoE Governor Mark Carney told a news conference after the
central bank released its quarterly Inflation Report that
inflation could fall below 1 percent in the next six months and
that markets were right to rule out rate rises any time soon.
Traders said that although investors had already pushed
their expectations for a rate rise well into 2015, Carney's
confirmation of that push-back served to stamp out any lingering
thoughts that hikes could come sooner than expected.
"Everyone perceived that hikes were going to be further down
the line anyway but I think the fact that (the Bank of England
has) come out and said it ... is negative for sterling," said
Richard Wiltshire, ETF Capital's chief FX dealer.
Sterling fell to $1.5795, within touching distance
of the 14-month trough of $1.5791 it hit last week and down 0.8
percent on the day.
The central bank noted that, since August, markets had
shifted their expectations for the first rate increase to
October next year, having previously been pricing in a hike in
the first quarter.
Sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA), the
central bank's favoured measure of rate expectations, have
wavered in that period. On Wednesday they moved to price in a
rate rise in October, from August before the inflation report
was released.
Short sterling interest futures, which can be used to
measure rate expectations but have been warped by the era of
quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy, now point
to a full 25 basis point rise in September, compared with June
earlier. <0#FSS:>
Carney said a rally in the pound that has faltered in recent
months had subtracted about 0.75 percentage points from headline
inflation over the past year.
"We think that the BoE could be seen as data-dependent
rather than dovish," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10
FX strategy at Citi.
"While Carney's (comments) may discourage GBP buying in the
near term, we still believe that sustained outperformance of the
UK economy and inflation consolidation could support the pound
before long."
