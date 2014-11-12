LONDON Nov 12 Sterling slumped back under $1.58 on Wednesday after the Bank of England said inflation was likely to fall further, pushing back bets on the first post-crisis interest rate hike to the end of 2015.

BoE Governor Mark Carney told a news conference after the central bank released its quarterly Inflation Report that inflation could fall below 1 percent in the next six months and that markets were right to rule out rate rises any time soon.

Traders said that although investors had already pushed their expectations for a rate rise well into 2015, Carney's confirmation of that push-back served to stamp out any lingering thoughts that hikes could come sooner than expected.

"Everyone perceived that hikes were going to be further down the line anyway but I think the fact that (the Bank of England has) come out and said it ... is negative for sterling," said Richard Wiltshire, ETF Capital's chief FX dealer.

Sterling fell to $1.5795, within touching distance of the 14-month trough of $1.5791 it hit last week and down 0.8 percent on the day.

The central bank noted that, since August, markets had shifted their expectations for the first rate increase to October next year, having previously been pricing in a hike in the first quarter.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA), the central bank's favoured measure of rate expectations, have wavered in that period. On Wednesday they moved to price in a rate rise in October, from August before the inflation report was released.

Short sterling interest futures, which can be used to measure rate expectations but have been warped by the era of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy, now point to a full 25 basis point rise in September, compared with June earlier. <0#FSS:>

Carney said a rally in the pound that has faltered in recent months had subtracted about 0.75 percentage points from headline inflation over the past year.

"We think that the BoE could be seen as data-dependent rather than dovish," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi.

"While Carney's (comments) may discourage GBP buying in the near term, we still believe that sustained outperformance of the UK economy and inflation consolidation could support the pound before long." (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)