LONDON Nov 25 Sterling cut losses against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly falling to its lowest since June, weakening the greenback.

The Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 88.7, as optimism over business conditions and jobs waned. Economists had expected a reading of 96.0, according to a Reuters poll.

Despite earlier data showing U.S. economic growth was stronger than initially thought in the third quarter, the consumer sentiment data hurt the dollar, which fell to lows for the day against the euro and sterling.

Sterling recovered from earlier losses to trade at $1.5715 to the dollar <GDP=D4. It lagged the euro, though, and fell 0.2 percent to trade at 79.37 pence.

The euro, said Societe Generale FX strategist Alvin Tan, reacts more to weakness in the dollar, strengthening the single currency against the pound.

"Sterling tends to have a lower correlation to the dollar than the euro, so when the dollar rallies, the euro tends to be the one that benefits," Tan said.

Sterling dropped earlier against the dollar after testimony to parliament by Bank of England policymakers failed to alter views that interest rates will not rise until late next year or early in 2016.

The pound has held up against the dollar in the past week but is still down 9 percent from July's 2014 peak of $1.71, frustrated by political risk and the pushing out of rate hike expectations.

Traders said one member of the BoE's nine-member policy committee, Kristin Forbes, hinted she was inching towards a vote to raise rates, but they still think the bank's attitude is wait and see.

Barclays currency strategist Hamish Pepper said the bank had shifted its sterling forecast for the end of September 2015 to $1.43. It had been $1.57 as recently as August. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Larry King)