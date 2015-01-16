(Updates levels)
LONDON Jan 16 Sterling rose to a seven-year
high against a weakened euro on Friday as expectations grew that
the European Central Bank would resort to further monetary
easing next week.
The euro was also nursing losses after the Swiss National
Bank's surprising decision to scrap its three-year-old cap on
the franc's value against the euro, which left currency
investors reeling.
The SNB has been a major buyer of euros and had stepped up
its foreign exchange intervention in the past few weeks as it
defended its 1.20 francs-per-euro cap, to prevent the Swiss
currency from appreciating.
But with the cap abandoned, a big support for the euro has
gone.
As such, the euro struck a seven-year trough versus the
pound at 75.96 pence, down 0.6 percent on the day.
It was on track for its worst weekly losses in almost a year.
"We are seeing euro weakness across the board. The SNB
decision comes ahead of key event risks in the euro zone - the
ECB decision and the snap Greek elections," said Nawaz Ali, UK
market analyst at Western Union. "We will see renewed volatility
in currencies and euro/sterling is likely to weaken."
Traders are speculating that the SNB knew that the European
Central Bank was set to introduce a quantitative easing
programme at its policy meeting next week, and that this
prospect was acting as a drag on the euro.
Against the dollar,, the pound was trading down 0.45
percent at $1.5114.
Some banks think the SNB's action improves the outlook for
sterling, especially against the euro. They expect the pound to
see safe-haven flows into the UK despite the political
uncertainty of the coming months.
Traders will soon shift their focus to next week's UK labour
data and minutes from the Bank of England's latest meeting.
"While we expect these two to be marginal positives, a
bounce in sterling more broadly has to wait for euro to bottom
out," Citi said in a morning note.
