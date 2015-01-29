LONDON Jan 29 Sterling fell towards an 18-month
low against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the number
of Americans filing new unemployment claims tumbled to the
lowest level in almost 15 years last week.
The fall in U.S. unemployment benefit applications far
exceeded economists' expectations and came a day after the U.S.
Federal Reserve struck a positive tone and kept expectations of
an interest rate rise this year on track.
Sterling, which has suffered in the past six months as
investors have pushed back their bets on when the Bank of
England will raise rates, fell 0.8 percent to $1.5025,
close to an 18-month low of $1.4972 hit last week.
As the dollar has strengthened over the past half-year, and
after some major central banks have eased monetary policy by
cutting interest rates and launching or expanding bond-buying
programmes, some analysts had expected the Fed to take a more
cautious tone.
"The Fed hasn't really pushed back against rate hike
expectations and we've seen initial jobless claims which were
much better than expected today and the dollar can therefore
find a bit of an underpinning," said Jane Foley, a senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
The upbeat U.S. data contrasted with numbers from the UK,
where a survey showed the British public's expectations for
inflation in the next 12 months fell to their lowest level in
six years in January, while longer-term inflation expectations
hit a record low.
And separate numbers showed British house price growth
slowed on an annual basis for a fifth month in a row in January,
in another sign that the housing market is losing steam.
Against the euro, sterling fell by around 0.8 percent
, suffering from a broad move higher for the single
currency.
Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane on Wednesday
reiterated the message that the BoE was in no rush to raise
interest rates and that when hikes do come, they will be
gradual, perhaps as little as a half percentage point rise each
year.
BoE Governor Mark Carney also said the path to rate rises
would be gradual. In a speech late on Wednesday, Carney urged
the euro zone to do more, including a fiscal union, to escape
its slow growth debt trap.
"His comments show that he is concerned about the problems
in the euro zone and its impact on the UK economy," a London
based currency trader said.
