LONDON Jan 30 Sterling fell on Friday, tracking
a drop in 10-year UK bonds yields which were trading near record
lows on growing expectations that interest rates in Britain will
stay lower for longer.
U.S. gross domestic product data showed the economy cooled
in the fourth quarter, pushing down U.S. yields. With
doubts over a recovery in the global economy gaining ground and
the euro zone still grappling with a slowdown, the Bank of
England is expected to keep rates until well into 2016.
Adding to that, growing concerns that a general election in
May could throw up a "hung" parliament led investors to sell the
pound, especially against the dollar.
Sterling fell 0.25 percent to $1.5025, while it was
slightly lower against the euro, with one euro worth 75.20 pence
. The 10-year gilt yield dropped below
1.4 percent for the first time ever on Thursday and was trading
at 1.35 percent on Friday.
"Even though economic data in UK points to growth, investors
are wary because there is political uncertainty on the horizon,"
said Marshall Gittler, Head of Global FX Strategy at IronFX
Global Limited.
May's general election looks set to be the closest in modern
times, pointing to deep uncertainty over the shape of government
and policy thereafter. That is starting to worry investors and
keeping them wary of the pound.
Sterling has also suffered in the past six months as
investors have pushed back their bets on when the BoE will raise
rates.
BoE Chief Economist Andrew Haldane on Wednesday reiterated
the message that the BoE was in no rush to raise interest rates
and that when hikes do come, they will be gradual, perhaps as
little as a half percentage point rise each year.
On Monday, British manufacturing PMI for January will be
released and is forecast to show a reading of 52.6, compared to
52.5 a month ago. That is broadly a flat reading with most
manufacturers struggling to push up exports.
