LONDON, July 7 Sterling skidded to a four-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, suffering along with other European currencies from a jump in the greenback's value as interest rate differentials moved in its favour.

The pound fell along with the euro as yields on safe-haven German bond yields - the benchmark for European borrowing costs - hit a five week low after the European Central Bank tightened the noose on funding for Greek banks, keeping alive fears they will soon run out of cash and that Greece's problems will spread to other southern European countries.

As the gap between Bund yields and the equivalent 10-year U.S. Treasury yields widened to around 1.5 percent, the dollar rallied across the board, hitting a one-month high against a basket of major currencies.

Mixed data on UK industrial and manufacturing output earlier in the day gave markets no clear steer on when the Bank of England would start raising interest rates.

Currency investors are awaiting a budget statement from the British finance minister George Osborne on Wednesday, who is widely expected to cut welfare spending by 12 billion pounds. Traders said any tightening could push back expectations of British interest rate hikes and weigh on the pound.

Sterling fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday to $1.5413, its weakest since June 11. Against the euro, it was flat at 70.90 pence.

"Rate differentials support a move lower in sterling/dollar, the data this morning was mixed, and you've got a risk event tomorrow with the budget," said Hamish Pepper, a currency strategist at Barclays in London.

Data from Britain's National Institute for Economic and Social Research showing the economy picked up speed in the second quarter after a slow start to the year, growing 0.7 percent, appeared to have no impact on the pound.

Sterling has proved relatively resilient to a worsening debt crisis in Greece, with some analysts saying it has been boosted by safe-haven flows.

"The broader picture here is that the UK economy is still performing relatively well, growth is rebounding and that is good for sterling," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.

"The real risk on the horizon is the economic shock of a Grexit. That will be negative for the euro, and negative for sterling, but to a lesser extent, so we would expect sterling to gain against the euro but fall against the dollar." (editing by Ralph Boulton)