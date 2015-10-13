(Adds quote on trade, exchange rate)
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON Oct 13 A surprise fall in British
consumer prices in September drove sterling to its weakest in
eight months against the euro on Tuesday, overturning any
positive fallout for the pound from the confirmation of a major
merger.
The pound had touched a three-week high against the dollar
in early trade in Europe on the back of SABMiller's
acceptance of a cash and share offer from Anheuser-Busch
InBev, the world's largest brewer, worth 69 billion
pounds.
But that all turned as data showed British inflation dipped
back below zero last month, missing forecasts for a flat
reading. Those numbers will be followed on Wednesday by British
earnings data, which the Bank of England also watches closely as
it considers when to raise interest rates.
"We obviously need to see what the labour market has to tell
us tomorrow but (the inflation data) makes the case that we're
nowhere near raising rates any time soon," said Barclays
currency strategist Nikolaos Sgouropoulos.
The pound fell sharply just before the inflation numbers
came out and continued to weaken afterwards, amid trader
speculation that the numbers had been released early. The euro
climbed as much as 1.1 percent on the day to trade at 74.93
pence, its strongest since early February.
Against the dollar, the pound fell 0.7 percent on the day to
$1.5206, having earlier hit $1.5388.
The first parliamentary appearance by new Bank of England
policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe also weighed on sterling. He said
the next move in interest rates would probably be a rise, but
pointed to a number of headwinds for growth both globally and
domestically.
A number of other players in the market, however, emphasised
the likely positive impact of the SABMiller deal. Citi
strategist Josh O'Byrne said he remained positive on the pound.
"Generally on sterling we're still quite optimistic," he
said. "Clearly there's been some softening in demand. But the
BoE continues to make the right sounds, that there is still
tightening in prospect so that bodes well."
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa; Editing by Alison Williams)