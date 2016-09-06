By Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag
| LONDON, Sept 6
LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling surged by 1 percent on
Tuesday to trade above $1.34 for the first time since mid-July,
after U.S. data disappointed and the view spread that Britain
will - for now - manage to dodge a much-feared recession
following its vote to leave the EU.
A run of upbeat data has shown the economy holding up
relatively well in the months following the June 23 referendum
on the UK's membership of the European Union, such as Monday's
purchasing managers' index survey of Britain's huge services
sector.
With North American markets closed for the Labor Day holiday
on Monday, Tuesday was the first time for U.S. traders to react
to the survey, which saw the biggest one-month gain in its
20-year history, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Morgan Stanley economists also raised their growth forecasts
for Britain on Monday and adjusted their Bank of England easing
view, delaying their call on the next tranche of quantitative
easing, or QE - creating new money to purchase assets - to
February 2017.
Sterling rose by more than 1 percent to hit a seven-week
high of $1.3444 after data showed the U.S. economy's
service sector expanded in August but at a slower pace than in
July, and the fall from the previous month was the largest since
the 2008 financial crisis.
"The market is shifting away from upbeat U.S economic and
away from downbeat UK economic expectations," said Mizuho's head
of hedge fund currency sales Neil Jones.
"On the political front, the latest polls suggest the U.S.
election maybe tighter than previously expected, generating
uncertainty for the dollar," he added. "Market participants are
cutting back on short sterling and long dollar."
Speculators trimmed record high bets against the pound in
the week ending Aug. 30, and analysts said if investors roll
back expectations of further monetary easing in coming months,
sterling could advance further.
The Bank of England cut rates to near zero early last month
and launched a QE programme to cushion the economy from the
shock referendum result.
"Sterling may squeeze up a bit more but many investors will
see this a chance to sell. It would be a surprise if it managed
to get through $1.35 before falling again," said James Binny,
EMEA Head of Currency at State Street Global Advisors.
"Sterling is seen as slightly cheap on long-term valuation
type measures, but it will be a while until that feeds through
to allow it to rise again and is unlikely to happen this year."
The pound also hit a five-week peak against the euro
of 83.335 pence.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)