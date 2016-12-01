MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
LONDON Dec 1 Sterling bounced to an almost three-month high in trade-weighted terms on Thursday after Brexit minister David Davis said Britain would consider making payments to the EU budget in return for access to EU markets.
Traders read that as another major crack in the "hard Brexit" line from the government that drove sterling below $1.20 in October and the pound jetted to a three-week high of $1.2644 in response.
It rose to its highest since Sept. 9 at 84.11 pence per euro and was also at its strongest against the Bank of England's trade-weighted broader measure for the currency at 78.3.
"These headlines suggesting Britain may be able to access the single market are generating substantial sterling demand from traders and investors looking to reduce their short positions and unwind hedges," said Neil Jones, head of FX hedge fund sales at Mizuho. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Jamie McGeever and John Geddie)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, May 20 (Reuters) - H undreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Saturday to mark 50 days of protests against the unpopular government of President Nicolas Maduro, with unrest gaining momentum despite a rising death toll and chaotic scenes of nighttime looting.