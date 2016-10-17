LONDON Oct 17 Sterling traded more than three
times its daily average for the past three months against the
dollar in the 24 hours following a dramatic 10-percent collapse
on Oct 7, Thomson Reuters said on Monday.
Thomson Reuters' Matching system is one of the main venues
where banks and other major financial institutions trade the
pound. The company does not give detailed breakdowns of volumes
for particular currencies publicly.
The Matching system showed sterling falling as low as
$1.1491 on the day of the crash, before rebounding to around
$1.24. On Monday, it stood at $1.2158.
