* Sterling steady against euro and dollar
* UK construction PMI weaker than expected
* Sterling seen in tight range before BoE, ECB meetings
By Michelle Chen
LONDON, July 3 Sterling was steady against the
euro and the dollar on Tuesday, shrugging off the weak UK
construction activity data, with most investors awaiting the
outcome from the Bank of England and European Central Bank
policy meetings this week for cues.
Analysts said sterling will move in a range of 79.50-81
pence against the euro before the decisions on Thursday. While
the BOE is expected to resume its asset purchase programme, the
ECB is seen cutting rates.
These outcomes could give sterling a lift, especially
against the euro as many see any BoE decision to shore up the
economy as pre-emptive.
The euro was flat against the pound to 80.26
pence, not far from its recent low of 79.85 struck late last
week. Traders said some long-term investors sold the euro
against sterling earlier in the session.
Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.5680
with dealers citing option expiries at $1.5700 which will sway
trade during the day. Sterling barely reacted to UK economic
data on Tuesday which showed construction activity in Britain
fell at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.
But lending to consumers picked up unexpectedly in May while
mortgage approvals fell less than forecast. Still, the overall
environment for demand in the economy remained grim supporting
expectations of more easing by the BOE.
BoE policymakers have said there is a need to move quickly
to cushion the economy from the euro zone debt crisis. The
region is Britain's biggest trading partner and a slowdown there
would threaten to drag the UK into a deeper recession.
Many expect the ECB also to cut rates and are hoping it may
announce further stimulus to support the faltering economy.
"The market could be disappointed to see that the ECB is
only going to cut rates, while they could be looking for further
emergency liquidity measures. So I'll be long sterling against
the euros and I'll be short the euros against the dollar," said
Richard Driver, FX analyst at Caxton FX.
"There are too many hurdles for euro's rally to exist and it
is a great opportunity to sell these rallies. That's exactly
what has happened and I think sterling still get plenty of
safe-haven demand."
The BoE holds a policy meeting on Thursday and is likely to
top up 50 billion pounds to the existing 325 billion pounds of
cash it has already pumped into markets. Analysts expect the ECB
to cut rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.
WEAK ECONOMY
British construction activity fell at its fastest pace in
two-and-a-half years in June, and came just a day after data
showed manufacturing activity was still sluggish.
Analysts said the construction sector took up only a small
percentage of the UK economy and since market expectations were
pretty low, the reaction was fairly muted.
On Monday, manufacturing PMI for June was slightly ahead of
expectations but still pointed to a contraction of activity.
Overall, it did little to alter the outlook for Thursday's MPC
meeting.
Worries about a struggling U.S. economy also weighed on
perceived riskier currencies like sterling, especially against
the dollar.
"Given yesterday's disastrous (U.S.) ISM and the likelihood
of further asset purchases on Thursday we expect further short
term downside for sterling/dollar in the coming days and view
any rally as a selling opportunity," Peter Kinsella, currency
strategist at Commerzbank said.
"Key levels remain around the 200-day moving average at
1.5752."
(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Ron Askew)