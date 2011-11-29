* Sterling hits one-week high vs dollar

* Bearish news from UK budget statement mostly factored in

* Analysts see sterling supported by safe-haven flows

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 29 Sterling held firm against the dollar on Tuesday, with most of the bearish news from finance minister George Osborne's autumn statement already factored in, and month-end rebalancing flows into the UK offering support.

The British currency touched a one-week high of $1.5658 before Osborne addressed parliament and the Office for Budget Responsibility unveiled its new, much lower growth forecasts, and was last up 0.8 percent on the day at $1.5625.

"Most of the bad news was already out and that's part of the reason why cable is at $1.56 and not $1.55," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.

"The austerity measures mean that sterling will continue to be supported as a safe-haven alternative. While prospects of QE next year will not see it rising, it will not fall much either."

The OBR now expects the economy to grow only 0.7 percent next year, much less than its March forecast of 2.5 percent, before recovering to 2.1 percent in 2013.

Osborne said slower than expected growth meant it would take longer to wipe out Britain's budget deficit, meaning tough austerity measures will extend beyond the next election in 2015. That is likely to underpin the country's triple-A rating and encourage more flows into safe-haven UK gilts.

That in turn is likely to support the pound, despite the prospect of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England and the risk of recession. More monetary stimulus is considered bearish for a currency as it increases the supply.

Foreign investor inflows into UK gilts in October totalled 12.5 billion pounds, said to be the highest level in 18 months. That follows net purchases of 9.2 billion pounds in September.

Traders said the pound had extended gains as stops were triggered on the break above $1.5600. Near term support is seen close to $1.5423, a seven-week low hit last week.

OUTPERFORMS EURO

Sterling also gained on on a trade-weighted basis. It rose 0.5 percent to 80.4, not far from its recent eight month high of 81.00.

But the index is likely to trade in a range as the crisis in the euro area affects the UK currency through two opposing channels -- rising risk aversion that hurts all European currencies versus the U.S. dollar, and the increased safe-haven status of the UK within Europe.

One of the reasons sterling has held above its October low of $1.5270, struck immediately after the BOE announced more quantitative easing, has been inflows from investors fleeing the euro zone debt crisis.

Analysts say the fact the UK is following an austerity plan and the BOE is proactive in easing monetary policy is a positive for sterling in the coming months. In contrast, the euro zone debt crisis keeps getting worse with little policy action to stop the contagion.

Reflecting those concerns, the euro has fallen against the pound from a high of 90.84 pence in early July to trade at 85.93 pence on Tuesday, down 0.6 percent on the day.

The euro gained against the dollar on Tuesday after Italy sold debt, albeit at historically high yields, tempering fears that peripheral euro zone countries will struggle to sell finance themselves. Concerns about the severity of the euro zone debt crisis remained, however.

Technical analysts said the euro remains capped below resistance at the 55-week moving average at 86.71 pence, while a sustained break below the 200-week moving average at 85.64 pence could prompt a fall towards the November 10 low of 84.86 pence.

"There remains no fundamental reason to buy the pound, except perhaps for technical models suggesting it is undervalued that may prompt hedge funds or other institutional investors who are looking to diversify their portfolio to buy it," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

The pound was little moved by data from Nationwide showing UK house prices edged up in November or by figures showing British mortgage approvals at their highest in nearly two years in October. (additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer)