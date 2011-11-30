* Sterling snaps two-day rally vs dollar
* Euro falls vs sterling, strong corporates bids at 85.20
pence
* Sterling supported by safety bids especially vs euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 29 Sterling fell against the
dollar for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday as risk
sentiment turned softer, but safe-haven demand from investors
seeking to cut exposure to the euro zone is likely to support
the pound against the euro.
Stocks fell while lower-risk assets gained after credit
rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded a number of European
and U.S. banks. The move added to concerns about
the health of the financial sector which have made banks
increasingly wary of lending to each other.
Sterling was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.5567, giving up some of the gains made in the past
two days. Traders cited support at around $1.5470 -- the pound's
low on Tuesday -- with intraday bids at $1.5430/40 and offers at
$1.5620/30.
Against the euro, sterling was slightly higher on the day.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 85.27 pence, with
traders citing strong bids at 85.20 and month-end demand that
are likely to check the euro's losses.
The outlook for the single currency remains bearish,
however, given the euro zone's escalating debt problems. In
contrast, British finance minister George Osborne offered a
fresh commitment on Tuesday to fiscal austerity plans aimed at
curbing the UK's budget deficit.
"We are seeing German bund yields rise and there will be
investors seeking to get out of the euro zone (and) into the
UK," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.
"What we have out of the UK is a credible plan to get back
to growth and not too much risk-taking that could lead to a
change in ratings."
That is likely to underpin sterling against the euro in
coming months, with a chance the euro could ease to around 84
pence, he added.
Osborne unveiled a gloomy picture for the economy in the
autumn budget statement on Tuesday, unveiling much lower growth
forecasts and raising government borrowing targets. But he stuck
to the government's tough austerity measures, which are now
likely to extend beyond the next election in 2015.
Given the debt problems afflicting the euro zone and the
United States, analysts said having a credible plan to reduce
the deficit should help the country retain its prized triple-A
rating and encourage more flows into safe-haven UK gilts.
That in turn is likely to support the pound, despite the
prospect of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England and
the risk of recession. More monetary stimulus is considered
bearish for a currency as it increases the supply.
Foreign investor inflows into UK gilts in October totalled
12.5 billion pounds, said to be the highest level in 18 months.
That follows net purchases of 9.2 billion pounds in September.
One of the reasons sterling has held above its October low
of $1.5270, struck immediately after the Bank of England
announced more quantitative easing, has been inflows from
investors cutting exposure to the euro zone.
"Despite the gloom from yesterday's Autumn Statement the
pound has continued to hold up well, largely because we're not
part of the euro," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC.
Not all was bright for sterling. Rating agency Fitch warned
that Britain's ability to absorb further economic shocks while
keeping its triple-A credit rating is "largely exhausted" unless
the government takes further deficit-cutting steps.
A fresh private sector survey showed British consumer
confidence edged up slightly in November but was still close to
a two-year low and the outlook remains gloomy..
(Editing by Catherine Evans)