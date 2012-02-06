(Updates with Greek govt official comment, adds detail)
* Pound rises versus euro which falls on Greek bailout uncertainty
* Sterling slides versus dollar as risk sentiment declines
* UK PMIs underpin sterling but BoE still expected to announce more QE this
week
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Feb 6 Sterling rose against the euro but slipped
against the dollar on Monday as Greek politicians struggled to find consensus on
bailout terms, heightening anxiety over the euro sovereign debt crisis and
lending support to the U.S. currency.
A recent run of positive UK economic data gave some support to sterling,
though dealers said it was unlikely to dissuade the Bank of England from
announcing an increase on Thursday in the asset purchase programme that has been
weighing on the pound. In the meantime events in the euro zone continued to
drive currency movements.
The Greek government and party leaders are yet to agree on the terms of a
second bailout. They must do so before euro zone finance ministers next meet, a
government official said, countering reports that a deadline had been set for
today. Failure to secure a second bailout would result in an unruly default by
Greece on its sovereign debt.
The euro was down around 0.3 percent on the day at 82.90 pence,
near last week's low of 82.75. Traders said support was at this year's low of
82.22 hit in January. A break through there would take the pound to its
strongest since September 2010.
"The principal focus is on the situation in Greece which is dominating
traders' thoughts. Euro/sterling is back below 83 pence and should head lower if
the Greek situation deteriorates," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at
FXPro.
Sterling was down around 0.5 percent versus the dollar at $1.5736,
below a 10-week high of $1.5884 hit last week. Traders reported stop-loss sell
orders around $1.5715, while bids were also highlighted around $1.5710/00.
The pound has benefited against the dollar since the middle of January from
a rally in equities which has boosted riskier currencies, together with data
showing the UK economy may be turning the corner.
Technical analysts said the 200-day moving average at $1.5965 would need to
be broken for fresh upside potential, while offers were reported around
$1.5880/90.
A strong run of closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data last
week suggested Britain could dodge recession early this year. But the Bank of
England is expected to remain cautious and adopt another round of quantitative
easing when it meets this week, with forecasts from economists polled by Reuters
centred on a fresh 50 billion pounds being pumped into the economy.
"Some of the recent data might elicit a bit more caution from members of the
MPC but there is still a persuasive case for additional action," said Derks, who
thought more QE was priced into sterling but said a lower amount than 50 billion
would give the pound a knee-jerk boost.
Fiscal cuts from the British coalition government have placed the emphasis on
the BoE to support economic growth, with markets expecting interest rates to
remain at record lows of 0.5 percent for the foreseeable future.
Should the BoE surprise most in the market by announcing a
larger-than-expected QE total this week, sterling is likely to come under
pressure. Speculative data shows short positions are still in the ascendancy in
the UK currency.
"GBP would come under distinct pressure if the BoE in fact did institute 75
billion pounds or more in new quantitative easing," said Citi analysts in a
note, whose economists expect 75 to 100 billion pounds of additional action.
British house prices rose by 0.6 percent in January, almost completely
reversing the previous month's decline, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed
on Monday.
House prices fell by -1.8 percent in the three months to January compared
with a year ago, taking the average price of a home to 160,907 pounds.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)