(Recasts, adds quote after BOE inflation report)
* Sterling climbs after BOE inflation report
* Pound off lows vs euro
* BOE report not seen as dovish as some expected
LONDON, Feb 15 Sterling held above recent
lows against the dollar and cut losses against the euro on
Wednesday, drawing support from the Bank of England's latest
inflation report which dampened expectations of further monetary
stimulus.
But gains looked vulnerable as BOE Governor Mervyn King said
there were downside risks to a UK economic recovery given the
tight fiscal conditions at home and weakness in Britain's major
trading partners.
The BOE raised its two-year inflation forecast to around 1.8
percent, higher than what most economists had expected.
The lower inflation expectations had been keeping alive
prospects of it injecting further funds into the economy through
its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing. More QE
usually has an adverse impact on the currency.
"That upward revision in inflation forecast has lent some
support to sterling," said Richard Driver, currency strategist
at Caxton FX. "But after failing to hold convincingly above
$1.58 earlier this week, we expect cable to fade lower."
Sterling was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.5695, rising to $1.5704 from $1.5685 after the BOE report
was released. The pound had dropped to $1.5644 on Tuesday, its
lowest level since Jan. 27, after Moody's put UK's prized
triple-A credit rating on review.
Traders cited offers at $1.5750 and $1.5770 with option
expiries at $1.5800.
Against the euro, sterling cut losses made earlier in the
session. It was last trading at 83.81 pence,
dropping from 84 pence before the report was released. Traders
cited stops above 84.10 pence, with bids at 83.50/60 pence.
The common currency was broadly supported by comments from
China's central bank governor who said the country would
continue to invest in euro zone debt and that it remained
confident on the single currency.
Hopes remain that a deal to stave off a Greek default will
be struck although many were wary given a string of delays.
Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP
Morgan Private Bank said she expected sterling to trade above
$1.56 against the dollar in the near term as long as the euro
holds above $1.3070.
EXPOSURE TO EURO ZONE
Analysts said given UK's high exposure and strong trade
links to the euro zone, sterling's gains would be muted against
the dollar and as such many remain bearish about its prospects
in the months ahead.
They also expect austerity measures to hurt the UK economy
which would derail deficit reduction, raising prospects of a
downgrade of its AAA rating.
"Although superficially the UK is better placed than euro
zone countries, it is far from immune to contractionary economic
forces," said Alan Wilde, head of fixed income and currency at
Baring Asset Management.
He said the UK's status as a safe haven looked "increasingly
questionable", leaving gilts and sterling potentially at risk.
Westpac's Sean Callow said growth prospects in the UK are
unlikely to improve and as such the BOE may not raise its bank
rate any sooner than the Fed lifts its funds rate.
He expected sterling to fall against the higher-yielding
Australian dollar in the month ahead to A$1.45 from around
A$1.4600.
A UK unemployment report released on Wednesday showed that
while the number of Britons out of work inched down, the number
of those claiming benefit rose by 6,900 in January to 1.604
million--the highest level since January 2010. That was a grim
reminder of the headwinds facing the UK economy.
That followed a report showing UK consumer price inflation
falling sharply to 3.6 percent in January. However, analysts
warned the drop was partly due to last year's VAT rise falling
out of the index, and inflation could be stickier later in the
year.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Anna Willard)