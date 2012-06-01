(Recasts after UK PMI data, adds quote)

* More losses could see pound test 2012 low of $1.5234

* May manufacturing PMI dire as activity contracts sharply

* Worries about Spain drive safe-haven trades

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 1 Sterling fell to a 4-1/2 month low against the dollar and slipped even against the battered euro on Friday, after data showed UK manufacturing activity shrinking at its fastest pace in three years, increasing the chances of more monetary easing.

The British pound's drop has accelerated this week as worries about Spain's finances drove investors towards safer currencies like the dollar and the yen, and appears on track to test this year's low of $1.5234, struck in mid-January.

Sterling was down 0.6 percent on the day to $1.5305, having fallen to $1.5269, its weakest since mid-January, from around $1.5314 before the UK manufacturing PMI survey was released.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 80.50 pence, having climbed to 80.79 pence - its highest level since May 22 - after the survey was released and well above a two-week low of 79.71 pence, struck on Wednesday.

The survey showed British manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in three years in May as a broad-based global economic slowdown hit demand for British goods..

"This is very deflationary, supports more quantitative easing and is sterling-negative," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com. "The pound seems to be following the euro. Back in 2010, while the euro fell to below $1.20, cable fell to below $1.45, so there could be more downside to come."

The dollar has gained broadly along with the Japanese yen as investors fled to safer assets. With Spanish borrowing costs approaching levels seen as unsustainable, investors fear Spain may need to seek external help to bail out its struggling banks.

Spanish banking sector problems come as fears are growing that Greece may make a chaotic exit from the euro zone, triggering contagion.

FURTHER EASING?

Worries about the euro zone are bad news for the UK which has strong trade and financial links with the region.

The latest data comes after figures last week showed the UK economy shrank more than estimated in the first quarter. The grim data will fuel speculation the Bank of England will revive its asset buying, or quantitative easing (QE), programme.

This would put further pressure on the pound as QE is considered bearish for a currency, analysts said.

Pressure on sterling increased when the minutes to last month's BoE policy meeting showed policymakers saw a case for further QE. BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean on Thursday said policymakers had scope for more asset purchases, if the situation in Europe deteriorated.

"Overall, sterling seems to have lost its shine over the last couple of weeks," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

"We've broken down through key trendline support in cable around $1.5445 and I think rallies back to there are a sell."

The pound's drop against the euro, though, is expected to be a short term correction as investors seek alternatives to euro zone assets. UK gilts along with their Swiss and Swedish counterparts have been rallying in the past few weeks, driving yields to record lows as investors spooked by the euro debt crisis seek safe-haven assets. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Andrew Roche)