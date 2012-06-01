(Recasts after UK PMI data, adds quote)
* More losses could see pound test 2012 low of $1.5234
* May manufacturing PMI dire as activity contracts sharply
* Worries about Spain drive safe-haven trades
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 1 Sterling fell to a 4-1/2 month
low against the dollar and slipped even against the battered
euro on Friday, after data showed UK manufacturing activity
shrinking at its fastest pace in three years, increasing the
chances of more monetary easing.
The British pound's drop has accelerated this week as
worries about Spain's finances drove investors towards safer
currencies like the dollar and the yen, and appears on track to
test this year's low of $1.5234, struck in mid-January.
Sterling was down 0.6 percent on the day to
$1.5305, having fallen to $1.5269, its weakest since
mid-January, from around $1.5314 before the UK manufacturing PMI
survey was released.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at 80.50 pence,
having climbed to 80.79 pence - its highest level since May 22 -
after the survey was released and well above a two-week low of
79.71 pence, struck on Wednesday.
The survey showed British manufacturing activity shrank at
its fastest pace in three years in May as a broad-based global
economic slowdown hit demand for British goods..
"This is very deflationary, supports more quantitative
easing and is sterling-negative," said Kathleen Brooks, research
director at Forex.com. "The pound seems to be following the
euro. Back in 2010, while the euro fell to below $1.20, cable
fell to below $1.45, so there could be more downside to come."
The dollar has gained broadly along with the Japanese
yen as investors fled to safer assets. With
Spanish borrowing costs approaching levels seen as
unsustainable, investors fear Spain may need to seek external
help to bail out its struggling banks.
Spanish banking sector problems come as fears are growing
that Greece may make a chaotic exit from the euro zone,
triggering contagion.
FURTHER EASING?
Worries about the euro zone are bad news for the UK which
has strong trade and financial links with the region.
The latest data comes after figures last week showed the UK
economy shrank more than estimated in the first quarter. The
grim data will fuel speculation the Bank of England will revive
its asset buying, or quantitative easing (QE), programme.
This would put further pressure on the pound as QE is
considered bearish for a currency, analysts said.
Pressure on sterling increased when the minutes to last
month's BoE policy meeting showed policymakers saw a case for
further QE. BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean on Thursday said
policymakers had scope for more asset purchases, if the
situation in Europe deteriorated.
"Overall, sterling seems to have lost its shine over the
last couple of weeks," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker
at ETX Capital.
"We've broken down through key trendline support in cable
around $1.5445 and I think rallies back to there are a sell."
The pound's drop against the euro, though, is expected to be
a short term correction as investors seek alternatives to euro
zone assets. UK gilts along with their Swiss and Swedish
counterparts have been rallying in the past few weeks, driving
yields to record lows as investors spooked by the euro debt
crisis seek safe-haven assets.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Andrew
Roche)