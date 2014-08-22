LONDON Aug 22 Sterling bulls licked their
wounds on Friday and fought back from a mauling that has seen
the currency suffer its longest losing streak against the dollar
in six years.
With investors having pushed expectations of a UK rate hike
back into next year, the British pound is well on track for its
seventh weekly loss against the greenback, a run not seen since
the financial crisis of August and September 2008.
But traders bought back some of those cheaper pounds on
Friday, squaring positions ahead of potentially the most
important market-moving event of the year: a keynote speech from
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the Fed's annual
gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"The pullback in the dollar overnight ahead of today's
speech from Yellen is understandable following the strong gains
recorded earlier this week," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst
at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
"But with the market pushing back expectations for rate
hikes from the Bank of England back into next year, the pound
will find it difficult to strengthen against the dollar."
At 0745 GMT sterling was unchanged on the day against the
dollar at $1.6585, still close to Thursday's trough of
$1.6561, its lowest since early April.
Poor wage growth -- average British pay is falling in real
terms -- has developed into the main barrier to the BoE making
good on longstanding expectations that it would raise rates
either in November of this year or early in 2015.
Bank of England minutes on Wednesday showed the first
dissenting votes at a policy committee meeting earlier this
month but the majority said the inflation outlook was still too
weak to justify raising borrowing costs.
From a technical perspective, this week's fall below the
200-day moving average -- the first break of the long-term
technical indicator in a year -- suggests selling pressure on
sterling against the dollar could persist.
"Following the latest and decisive break below the 200-DMA
(now resistance at $1.6682) we see the bears in full control,
shooting for a straight extension towards $1.6394," wrote JP
Morgan technical analysts in a note on Friday.
Sterling fared better against the euro, however, which is
under broad selling pressure as investors anticipate more
monetary easing from the European Central Bank to counter the
twin threats of recession and deflation.
The pound was on course for its biggest weekly gain against
the common currency in over a month, with the euro trading
slightly lower on the day at 80.00 pence.
Analysts also noted that uncertainty over the Scottish
independence referendum on Sept. 18 could keep the pound under
pressure in the coming weeks, even though a vote to stay in the
United Kingdom is widely expected.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)