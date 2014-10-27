(Adds details, fresh quote, gilts action)

LONDON Oct 27 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday, boosted by robust British retail sales data and expectations the Federal Reserve will emphasise this week that U.S. interest rates are likely to stay lower for longer.

The pound was steady against the euro, which got a lift from European Central Bank stress tests that found smaller-than-expected capital requirements among the region's banks. The single currency traded flat at 78.75 pence , paring some gains after a below-expectations Ifo business sentiment survey from Germany.

Sterling was up 0.35 percent at $1.6140, building on Friday's gains, made after data showed the UK economy grew at a healthy pace in the third quarter. A report from the Confederation of British Industry on Monday showed that its October retail sales balance held steady at +31, beating economists' forecasts of a fall to +25.

The dollar also struggled after U.S. pending homes sales numbers grew less than expected and the services sector slowed.

"Short-term, the pound could see some aggressive swings against the dollar around Wednesday's U.S. interest rate decision," said Nawaz Ali, analyst at Western Union.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to end its asset purchase programme at this week's policy meeting. It is also expected to keep its key policy language unchanged in its statement, with the phrase "a considerable amount of time" being retained with respect to the timing of a rate rise.

By comparison, sterling money markets are pricing in a first interest rate rise by the Bank of England around the middle of next year, potentially the first post-crisis hike by any big central bank.

But there is a degree of uncertainty surrounding the strength of Britain's economic recovery and, by extension, the timing of the BoE's first rate hike, with political risk also increasingly a factor for investors.

"The moderate wage growth in UK labour market and the disinflationary pressures sustain a longer period of loose monetary policy in the UK," said Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote.

"We suspect that the recent strength in sterling will not develop into a sizeable bullish reversal pattern."

Analysts said the European Commission's proposal to raise Britain's contribution to the EU budget by 2.1 billion euros due to the relative strength of its economy was also likely to cloud sentiment and push up the risk premium for buying the pound.

Prime Minister David Cameron could come under pressure to move towards a more anti-European platform ahead of next year's general election if his party loses a Nov. 20 by-election called after a lawmaker from Cameron's Conservative party defected to eurosceptic UKIP.

British government bond prices edged higher, broadly in line with German debt, against a backdrop of weak U.S. and German data and falling share prices.

Ten-year gilt yields stood 1 basis point down on the day at 2.22 percent at 1442 GMT, after briefly touching a 17-day high early in the day. Two-year gilts enjoyed more substantial gains, with yields down 3 basis points at 0.66 percent.

Trade was thin and investors' attention was on the sale via syndication of several billion pounds of the 2068 conventional gilt, which is expected to take place on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)