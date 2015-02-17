Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 share index
inched into positive territory while sterling dipped only
briefly before recovering after UK inflation came in largely in
line with expectations on Tuesday.
After the brief fall the pound was trading less than 0.1
percent higher on the day against the dollar at $1.5367 by 0940
GMT and around a quarter of a percent weaker against the euro at
74.07 pence.
British annual inflation fell to 0.3 percent in January, its
lowest level since records began in 1989, easing a squeeze on
consumers ahead of elections in May and giving the Bank of
England time to hold off with any rise in interest rates.
Gilt prices were unmoved.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)