Feb 17 Sterling rose against the dollar on
Tuesday with a return of some optimism on Britain's economic
prospects helping it to ride out the lowest inflation numbers on
record.
A dip after the fall in annual inflation to only 0.3
percent, and a marginally faster than expected 0.9 percent
monthly drop in prices, proved short-lived as the pound gained
0.2 percent to $1.5393 in morning trade.
Against a broadly stronger euro, sterling lost 0.3 percent
to 74.14 pence.
"The market sentiment is changing in favour of sterling,"
said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in
London.
"We think the market has been very much focused on signs of
a bounce in the economy. With positioning showing that the
market is still short of sterling, there is room for more
gains."
Britain's FTSE 100 share index inched into positive
territory after the inflation numbers.
Inflation's fall to its lowest level since records began in
1989 eases a squeeze on consumers ahead of Britain's May
election and gives the Bank of England more room to hold off
from a demand-cooling rise in interest rates.
That should also have implications for the pound, by
lowering prospective future interest rate returns on the
currency. But after pushing expectations for a first rate rise
deep into 2016, the market has been pulling those back in
towards the start of next year.
Forward interest rates now price in a rate rise in a year's
time.
"The forecast for UK growth remains strong and with falling
unemployment, rising wages and very low inflation, people have
more money in their pockets now than for quite some time," said
Dennis de Jong, of currency trading website UFX.
"There remain plenty of threats out there to global economic
stability, but low levels of inflation will help boost growth in
the short term. As oil prices stabilise later in the year,
inflation will start to pick up again."
