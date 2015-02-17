(Recasts, adds more quotes, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Feb 17 Sterling fell almost half a
percent against the euro on Tuesday, as an afternoon recovery
and some signs of greater optimism around the UK economy failed
to offset a robust performance by the euro.
After a rough morning, the pound and the dollar recovered
some ground as both Treasury and gilt yields extended their
advantage over their euro zone equivalents.
British 10-year government bond yields rose as
much as 11 basis points on the day to peak at 1.772 percent, and
the spread of 10-year gilts over Bunds hit a
three-month high of 139.8 basis points.
But on the day, sterling was still 0.5 percent lower against
the euro at 74.27 pence. It was broadly unchanged at
$1.5345.
"Overall we remain constructive on the UK outlook," analysts
from Citigroup said in an afternoon note. "But the long sterling
positions in the market are likely to be unwound ahead of the
elections (in May)," they said, recommending clients take profit
on any short euro positions.
In trade-weighted terms, the pound is close to a seven-year
high against a basket of currencies. Yields on 20- and
30-year bonds also rose to 2.330 percent and 2.506 percent
respectively
The pound, like shorter-dated gilts, should draw strength
from the growing divergence expected in the monetary policy of
the Bank of England and its Japanese and euro zone counterparts.
"The market sentiment is changing in favour of sterling,"
said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in
London.
"We think the market has been very much focused on signs of
a bounce in the economy. With positioning showing that the
market is still short of sterling, there is room for more
gains."
Inflation's latest decline, to its lowest level since
records began in 1989, eases a squeeze on consumers before
Britain's May election and gives the Bank of England more room
to hold off from a demand-cooling rise in interest rates.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Larry King)