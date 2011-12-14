(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Euro below 84 pence, lowest since Feb 22
* 83.33 level could be key, equal to 1.20 euros in GBP/EUR
* Sterling trade-weighted index matches highest since March
* UK jobs data better than forecast
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 14 Sterling rose to its
highest in more than nine months against the euro on Wednesday
as worries about the lack of a resolution to the euro zone debt
crisis and the risk of sovereign downgrades in the bloc weighed
on the single currency.
Sterling remained driven by negative sentiment towards the
euro, leaving the UK currency vulnerable versus the safe-haven
dollar. Very thin liquidity was exacerbating moves, traders
said.
The pound showed little reaction to data showing the UK
jobless claimant count rose less than expected last
month.
The euro fell as low as 83.89 pence, its weakest
since Feb 22 and below a reported options barrier at 84.00 pence
that traders said had previously provided strong support.
The euro's low roughly matched support from a trendline
drawn from lows hit in late 2008. Strong demand for euros was
expected from corporates ahead of 83.33 pence, equivalent to the
1.20 euro level in sterling/euro.
"Sterling lacks the momentum to push higher on its own and
much of the strength in the pound is down to euro weakness,"
said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.
"There is a lot of congestion up to the 1.20 level in
sterling/euro, or 83.33 in euro/sterling. This has now become
the target and especially in such thin trade we could get
there".
Apart from a brief foray above 1.20 euros in early January,
the pound has not been above this level since September 2010.
Lawson said sterling may also gain in the coming weeks as UK
corporates repatriate ahead of the year end.
Gains against the euro pushed sterling's trade-weighted
index to 81.0, matching its highest level since March.
Against the dollar, however, the pound was steady
at $1.5482, close to Tuesday's low of $1.5450. Below there could
see it test $1.5423, which would mark a two-month low.
"Sterling/dollar should break below the $1.5425 support
level, which is in sight, and dip back to the early October low
of $1.5270, or even to the tentative support line, which comes
at $1.5090 this week," technical analysts at Societe Generale
said in a note to clients.
MORE GAINS VS EURO?
The euro was pressured as Italy was forced to accept hefty
borrowing costs at a sale of five-year debt, while markets
braced for possible ratings downgrades of euro zone countries
after last week's EU summit offered no hope of an immediate
resolution to the debt crisis.
Analysts say sterling's gains reflect euro zone debt worries
rather than a thumbs-up to British Prime Minister David
Cameron's veto of proposed European Union treaty changes, which
could be negative for the pound in the longer term.
They expect more gains for sterling versus the euro over the
coming weeks as investors opt for the relative safety of UK
government bonds over euro zone assets.
"It is hard to be too negative on sterling because
euro/sterling is historically quite high," said Adrian Schmidt,
currency strategist at Lloyds.
The pound is also likely to garner support if speculation
about the Bank of England opting for further monetary easing in
the first quarter of next year decreases.
BoE chief economist Spencer Dale put a question mark over
his support for any future quantitative easing to boost the
economy on Tuesday when he warned UK inflation may not fall as
fast as the BoE forecasts next year.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)